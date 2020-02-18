You Can Now Get 6lb Shapewear With An Insert That Is A Replica Of Kim Kardashian's Butt

Ever wanted to walk a day in Kim Kardashian’s shoes? Well, now you can thanks to a trio of Scandinavian artists.

Kim launched Skims shapewear last year, selling out almost immediately. But earlier this month, during New York Fashion week, three artists debuted their version of Kim’s actually bottom that will be available for sale. The silicone shorts called 'The Bum,' will go on sale in limited quantities this spring, priced between $450 to $600 each.

