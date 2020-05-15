Evan Ross And Ashlee Simpson Have A Virtual Gender Reveal With The Help Of Their Children

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are having a boy!

The celebrity couple had a virtual gender reveal party with fans via Instagram for their 2 million followers to see. In the sweet video, with the help of the other two children Bronx Wentz, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and daughter Jagger Snow Ross, 4, all four cut into the cake to discover blue sprinkles.

Evan Ross is excited for his baby boy, his caption read: “SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY 🖤 as u can tell Jagger wanted a sis 😂.”

According to one source who spoke with PEOPLE, Simpson has wanted to expand their family for a while. "Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time,” the insider revealed. “They always wanted a big family!"

Congratulations to the happy couple and their growing family! See the clip below!