Ayesha Curry Shows Off Stunning Forty Pound Weight Loss In Teeny Green Bikini

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Ayesha Curry isn't letting quarantine turn down her Hot Girl Summer. The lifestyle entrepreneur has been chronicling her fitness journey on Instagram, and proudly showed off the results of her efforts with jaw-dropping bikini pics.

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

Curry, a mother of three, says she's lost 40 pounds thanks to more focus on fitness and healthy eating habits. 

