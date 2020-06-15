Life Upgrade!: Jordyn Woods Celebrates Purchase Of Her New $200K Bentley

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Jordyn Woods has successfully transformed her Instagram timeline into a real-life inspiration board. If you require receipts, just look at her IG feed filled with fitness motivation, stunning selfies, and serious boss moves!
Constantly making money moves, there never seems to be a moment when the social media influencer misses the opportunity to provide #goals for her millions of fans.
Most recently, the 22-year-old model posted this photo on Instagram highlighting her latest accomplishment—a brand new car.
“I might have to pull up on ya... jk I’m scared of the virus,” Jordyn playfully captioned a series of photos. Decked out in bling, the business mogul in the making posed in front of her shiny new whip.
RELATED| Jordyn Woods Makes More Business Moves After Being Excommunicated From Kylie And The Kardashian-Jenner Family
After doing some research about the impressive Bentley GT coupé, we soon concluded that Jordyn’s hard work is paying off!
According to Bentley Motors, the perks of the new Continental GT includes exterior and interior mood lighting and without customization, the 2020 Bentley Continental GT retails for a whopping $202,500.
Are you inspired yet? We surely are!
(Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS