Debbie Allen Catered Raven-Symoné’s At Home Intimate Wedding

Written by Tweety Elitou

Debbie Allen is everything you could ever want in a fairy godmother—including a caterer! Keep scrolling to see for yourself. On Thursday (June 18), Raven-Symoné shared the exciting news that she tied the knot with Miranda Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the 34-year-old actress captioned the post. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!! I's married NOW."

With an outpouring of love, the newlywed couple seems to be in good spirits about their big milestone!

Excited for her protégé and daughter-figure, Debbie Allen revealed the surprising news that not only was she a guest at the wedding, but also the event’s caterer.

"I was the caterer for guess who’s wedding," the 70-year-old choreographer and Grey’s Anatomy director captioned an Instagram photo collage. Amazing! Is there anything this woman can’t do? Not likely. While it was not clear what was on the menu, going off the glimpse of the food in the photo, the gourmet was fresh. How lovely!