What Raven-Symoné Did With Her ‘Cosby Show’ Money Will Blow Your Mind

Raven-Symoné was one of the most popular child actors on The Cosby Show, and was securing a bag before most of us knew what a bag was. Turns out, she did something remarkable with her earnings from the long-running hit series.

The 34-year-old was just four years old when she began starring as Olivia Kendall, a role she played from 1989 to 1992. During an Instagram Live discussion with social media influencer Jerome Trammel, the actress revealed how frugal she’s been with the checks she earned from acting in the sitcom.

“I haven't touched my Cosby money,” she admitted when asked about the rumor that she had socked away her earnings, including residuals, to this day.

Well, damn.

Most recently, Raven-Symoné returned to her role of Raven Baxter as an adult in Raven’s Home, a Disney spin-off of her previously successful program That’s So Raven. She also starred on Black-ish and cohosted The View from 2015 to 2016.

