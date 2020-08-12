Lauryn Hill’s Daughter, Selah Marley Aims To Mend Her 'Strained' Relationship With Her Father After Receiving A Public Apology

Recently, the daughter of singer Lauryn Hill and entrepreneur Rohan Marley opened up about her upbringing, including her childhood trauma, in a two-hour Instagram Live video Monday (Aug. 10).

Selah Marley has made it perfectly apparent that she is on a journey of self-healing to fully understand her life choices and to deepen her self-awareness.

Unfortunately, her publicized form of self-reflection resulted in what Selah considers an attack on her parents and their parenting abilities.

In the now-deleted video, the 21-year-old star opened up about her life’s experience. Sadly, the most notable moments posted on media outlets highlighted her mother’s complicated parenting skills and the strained relationship that she has with her absent father.

“Honestly guys, I’m just hurting. I can’t even front that I’m not,” Saleh said. “I’ve been hurting for so much of my life and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I’m really hurting just from the circumstances.”

Responding to Salah's Instagram video, which he described as a “healing process for her," Rohan Marley spoke to Hollywood Life and apologized to his daughter.

“I’m very happy that she is fearless in her expression,” he shared on Tuesday. “I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child.”

He continued, “I’ve grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father. I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love.”

On Tuesday, Saleh also returned to social media with an hour-and-a-half video on her IGTV titled, "clarity."

In the follow-up explainer video, the model avidly defended her parents from criticism and expressed disappointment that her words were used in a controversial and borderline hateful way.

“Don’t take it [the video] and vilify my father. Don’t take it and vilify my mother,” she addressed in the video. “One, [I'm] not the first person to get spanked. Two, [I'm] not the first person to have parents that don’t stay together. Ultimately, a lot of it was about the fact they just did not stay together. It wasn’t about him not wanting to take care of his children. It was about the fact that they were just having marital issues and kids got caught in the crossfire. That happens a lot of the time.”

She went on to share that her overall point of the video was to reveal to herself the negative patterns she follows due to her experiences.

Thankfully due to the conversation, Saleh and her father have begun an open dialog in efforts to mend their relationship. “I wanted my relationship to be fixed,” she shared.

Keep scrolling to watch the emotional follow-up video where Saleh expressed hopes to inspire others to be transparence, vulnerable, and open to healing family traumas.