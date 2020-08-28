Marques Houston Marries Miya Dickey With An Intimate California Wedding: 'You Are The Best Decision I Ever Made!'

Written by BET Staff

Wedding bells were ringing for former child actor and film producer Marques Houston, who recently married his girlfriend Miya Dickey during a private ceremony. According to People, the couple exchanged vows on Monday (August 24) at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California.

Houston, 39, and Dickey, 19, who are both Jehovah's Witnesses, reportedly had a very small guest list of close family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions. The groom's former Immature/IMx group members Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee were also in attendance to show their love and support. Photographed by Khristian Snyder, the lovebirds were both dressed to perfection in head-to-toe white while exchanging their, "I Dos." Mrs. Houston dazzled in a custom Jomo Patterson wedding gown, which featured a fitted bodice with lace. Mr. Houston styled in a crisp white Shaker tuxedo with floral embroidering.

“So happy and privileged to call you my Husband,” Miya shared on her Instagram post. “I love you so much baby, and will always cherish you and be the wife Jehovah wants me to be and the wife you deserve because you deserve nothing but the best. I can’t promise perfection but I can promise that everyday I’ll try to be a better person. I love you, forever isn’t long enough.”

Marques also shared a few loving images on his Instagram that included this sweet message to his new bride: “You are the best decision I ever made!” The couple tells People that they are celebrating their honeymoon in one of their favorite places in Santa Barbara, California. "We were originally going to Mexico, but due to COVID-19, we chose to come here for the honeymoon," Houston shared. "It's both our favorite places ever!" Congratulations to the newlyweds!