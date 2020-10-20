Hot Damn!: Toya Johnson Heads To Pheonix To Celebrate Her 36th Birthday Horseback Riding In Denim Booty Shorts

Toya Johnson Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With A Wild West Adventure

See how the birthday girl turned up with her besties!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Toya Johnson found the perfect way to celebrate her 36th birthday during the pandemic—in the great outdoors! 

In efforts to celebrate her personal milestone, the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality star rallied up her best gals and headed to the Wild Wild West for an adventure to remember. 

“We ride together,” Toya captioned footage of the #GiddyUpGang riding horses in Arizona. 

🐎 #giddyupgang

Styling in a western-theme look, which included shimmery denim booty shorts to flaunt her flawless legs, the birthday girl definitely wrangled in our attention. 

Below, take a look at some of the fun moments from Toya’s pre-birthday weekend—including a luxe brunch and dinner prepared by Chef Corey.

Did we mention that Toya crossed riding in a hot air balloon off her bucket list? An entire mood! 

“Life is all about creating beautiful memories with friends and family,” Toya captioned the video. “This was one for the books! Peep my scary a** at the end.”

Although her birthday is not until Oct. 26, we are so happy that Toya had a great time partying. Join us in wishing her a great year! 

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

