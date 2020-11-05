Y'all Mad?: Keke Palmer Defends Her Interracial Relationship With Dutch Rapper Styn Against Trolls

Written by Tweety Elitou

On Halloween night, Keke Palmer gave her 1.9M Twitter followers a rear glimpse into her romantic life when she shared a video of herself lip-locking with an unidentified man at a hookah lounge. "Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma," the Snack singer captioned a video describing how the moment sparked her anxiety.

Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma 🙃. pic.twitter.com/7iDv1yiutj — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 31, 2020

ICYMI: The 27-year-old actress has been connected to Dutch rapper Styn since last year. RELATED | Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Mysterious Love Life And Reveals Why She Prefers Dating Non-Celebs Sadly, her innocent post putting her vulnerability on display caused a heated debate about whether or not interracial relationships are acceptable.

Below, see how the Chicago native was bombarded with negative comments and memes about her relationship. Of course, Keke didn’t let the trolls cramp her style.

In defense of Keke, others rallied behind her with words of encouragement. “Black women, go where you are appreciated. Who cares about the color of a person's skin, it’s how they treat you and where their heart is,” someone commented on The Shade Room’s post. Honestly, with so much going on right now, we don’t think that someone else's relationship should be our top priority.