Money Moves!: Bow Wow Celebrates His 9-Year-Old Daughter Landing Her First Major Acting Gig

Shai Moss is set to make her grand debut in the entertainment industry, and her parents couldn’t be more excited!

“Booked my first job you guys,” the 9-year-old model shared via her Instagram account on Thursday. Although the mini star couldn’t share details about her new venture, there’s no questioning her overall excitement. “I can’t talk about it much, but I am SO excited! Thank you to my agent @a3artistsagency and manager @shanellegray. 2021 is gonna be amazing!!”

Proud parents Shad Moss (Bow Wow) and Joie Chavis wasted no time congratulating their baby girl on her first acting gig. “Love you so much! You are making me and your mother so proud,” the My Baby rapper commented on his daughter’s job announcement. “You got it baby girl. Lets gooo!”

Joie followed up the comment with a celebration emoji.

RELATED | How Bow Wow Talks To His Daughter About Black Lives Matter Protests



The thrilling news comes days after the cutie shared her professional headshots from photographer Doreen Stone. “Been auditioning and in acting class,” she captioned the snapshot, before adding, “2021 I’m ready for you.”