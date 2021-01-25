Teyana Taylor Talks Body Inclusivity, 90s Fashion, And Her Role As Creative Director Of PrettyLittleThing [Exclusive]

Written by Tweety Elitou

Teyana Taylor is hands-on with everything she does. So much so that it came as no surprise when the singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, and director announced her latest business venture: Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing. While chatting with the mother of two about her new role with the UK-based fashion retailer, it is quite evident that the multi-talented star is poised to shake up the fashion industry with her love for colors, comfort, and most importantly, her signature 90s aesthetic.

(Photo: Sharimar Cruz/PrettyLittleThing)















“Being the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing is very exciting,” Taylor shares with BET Style exclusively. “It is a lot that I want to do, and there are some changes that I want to make to better the company. I am a very hands-on person, and when I’m invested in something, I want to know everything.” Taylor says she refused to allow the pandemic to hinder her creative process. In fact, for the past year, the busy mom spent countless hours via virtual meetings bringing her visions to life—despite being pregnant with her second child, Rue Rose Shumpert. Her biggest project since announcing her role as Creative Director for the brand? A 25-piece streetwear collection designed with inclusivity and style at the forefront. RELATED | Surprise Delivery! Iman Shumpert Posts First Video Of Newborn Daughter Rue Rose “I love fashion, and I love my supporters. Whenever I’m involved in anything, I take notes to understand their likes and their dislikes,” she explains about her goal to ensure PLT customers have a variety of wearable looks in a range of inclusive sizes. “I treated this line the same way I treat my performances, with crowd participation.”

(Photo: Sharimar Cruz/PrettyLittleThing)















“Being inclusive was very important to me,” she continues, citing her own personal struggles to find fashions that fit her petite figure. “There’s never been one thing that I’ve ever worn—besides sweatpants and t-shirts—that I didn’t have to get altered and tailored-made.” Using this as the catalyst to ensure that all body types are catered to, the collection features sizes 0-26. “I wanted to make sure that everybody felt beautiful, sexy, and most importantly comfortable,” she tells us.

Paying homage to musical legends of the 90s, the new collection merges the sexiness of bodycon dresses and animal print with the tomboy edge of utility jackets, lace-up boots, and bold colors. When asked about how she believes her personal style will translate into the new collection, Taylor enthusiastically responds, “I’m a 90s baby.” She continues, “Do you remember back then when everything fit cute? It was talkin’. It was doing what it had to do. Well, I wanted my new collection to have that classic 90s feel and look to it. I have some vegan leather looks that are very Jean Paul Gaultier meets hip hop and R&B 90s streetwear.” We believe that the new line echoes her overall goal. “I wanted the collection to be fun and reflect the way I dress,” Taylor reveals. “The new collection is where girly and tomboy meets.”

The shoppable collection is currently available at prettylittlething.us. Pricing for the trendy looks ranges from $20-$145. ** Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.