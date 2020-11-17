Aww!: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Cannot Stop Gushing Over This Photo Of Their 2-Month-Old Baby Girl

Rue Rose Shumpert recently reached her 2-month-old milestone, and we honestly want to know, where has all the time gone? Keep scrolling to see how singer Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert celebrated their daughter’s personal milestone with the cutest photo of the newborn!

“As if bug didn’t soften me enough… Rue—Rose to the occasion of melting my heart,” the proud dad poetically captioned the image, which was reposted on her mom's Instagram account.

Wow, what a cutie! Honestly, we can’t believe it’s already been two months since the Shumperts welcomed their second daughter to the world.

ICYMI: Rue Rose’s arrival came the day after the couple threw a star-studded baby shower on September 7th! Born at-home like her big sister Junie, the newborn's birth was supervised by singer-turned-doula Erykah Badu.

To see more adorable photos of Baby Rue, check out her Instagram page that already has more followers than we could ever dream of—123K followers and counting!