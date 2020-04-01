Remy Ma Threw Her 1-Year-Old Daughter An Extravagant Surprise Party With Loads Of Gifts—Just Because!

Remy Ma may receive loads of fanfare as an award-winning rapper, but her motherly moments are equally worthy of praise! In case you needed receipts, take a look at the over-the-top surprise party she threw for her 1-year-old daughter Reminisce Mackenzie Mackie !

“I was up all night SNEAK decorating [because] I wanted to surprise @ReminisceMackenzie,” Remy shared on an Instagram video displaying the adorable at-home festivities she planned for her baby girl.

Wearing her Mickey Mouse pajamas with matching ears, Remy and Papoose’s “Golden Child” seemed to love the impromptu extravaganza, despite not exactly feeling the camera. “She said ‘no’ but she loves it,” Remy playfully shared.

Known for throwing epic birthday parties for loved ones, Remy pulled out all the stops with an oversized colorful balloon garland, Mickey Mouse party favors, homemade cupcakes, gift bags filled with toys, and even a customized “Not My Birthday” banner.

As for why the proud mommy planned the event? Just because. “I threw her a party JUST CUZ; she needed new toys and was getting restless in the house all day every day.”

See inside the party, along with details about how Remy pulled it off: