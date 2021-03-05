Zonnique Pullins Gives Fans A Video Tour Of Her Daughter’s Luxurious Jungle-Themed Nursery

Since welcoming their baby girl in mid-December, singer Zonnique Pullins and her rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy have chosen to keep their newborn daughter out of the public eye. However, the couple just decided to give fans a glimpse into Baby Hunter's nursery, and we cannot stop swooning!

RELATED | Congratulations!: Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

“My mommy got my baby’s nursery all the way together,” the new mom wrote on her Instagram Story showing the hard work put in by her mother, Tiny Harris.

Keep scrolling to see inside the jungle-themed room below: