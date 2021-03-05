Trending:

Zonnique Pullins Gives Fans A Video Tour Of Her Daughter’s Luxurious Jungle-Themed Nursery

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Zonnique Pullins attends the 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' premiere at Woodruff Arts Center on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage)

From a custom crib to a palm tree leaf chandelier, this room is an entire mood.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Since welcoming their baby girl in mid-December, singer Zonnique Pullins and her rapper boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy have chosen to keep their newborn daughter out of the public eye. However, the couple just decided to give fans a glimpse into Baby Hunter's nursery, and we cannot stop swooning! 

“My mommy got my baby’s nursery all the way together,” the new mom wrote on her Instagram Story showing the hard work put in by her mother, Tiny Harris.

Keep scrolling to see inside the jungle-themed room below: 

The room, which features luxe creations by Kapesh Designs, looks amazing! We especially love the gold elephant head detailing on the plush, emerald-green crib. 

Other noteworthy highlights are the gold palm tree chandelier, customized changing table, and stylish custom “Hunter” wallpaper by Inspired Designs & Wraps, featuring a series of jungle animals. 

Now, that's what we call living luxe! 

(Photo: Marcus Ingram/WireImage)

