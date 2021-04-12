Aww!: Emily B Shares An Adorable Milestone Photo Of Her First Daughter With Life Partner, Fabolous

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Emily B (Emily Bustamante) took to Instagram to give fans an up-close look at her newborn baby girl, Journey Isabella Jackson.
With countless curls framing her tiny face, baby Journey looked too adorable in the sweet photo that celebrated a big milestone in the infant’s life.
"Look who turned 6 months today," the proud mom captioned the snapshot. "My beautiful @journeyisabella_."
RELATED | A Cutie!: Fabolous And Emily B's Infant Daughter Makes Her Modeling Debut At 4-Weeks-Old
Wow! It’s unbelievable how much time has gone by. We remember just last year when the news broke that Emily and her life partner, Fabolous, were expecting their third child together.
FYI: The couple have two sons, Johan, 12, and Jonas, 5.
Since the birth of the couple's first daughter in October, the new parents have yet to release any additional birthing details, however, we look forward to more heartwarming images of the little angel!
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS