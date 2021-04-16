Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Reveal Their Family Cleaning Rituals, Including Who's The Cleanest! [INTERVIEW]

Written by Tweety Elitou

There is a lot of work that goes into keeping a household clean—especially amid a pandemic. With more of us spending time at home, delegating chores has become a bigger priority for families. Even for celebrities! Luckily, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict have their everyday workload down to a science. “Cory and I have always been partners when it comes to chores,” the actress shares with BET Style exclusively. “It’s a balance!”

(Photo: Michael Simon)















With 13-years of marriage and countless movies/TV shows under their belts, the busy couple knows firsthand the importance of closing the “chore gap” in their home. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case for 65% of households where the responsibility for chores still falls on one person. Using this data as inspiration, Procter & Gamble Home Care brands Dawn and Swiffer recently launched the “Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap” campaign to invite everyone to do their part in household work. Eager to learn how the pair maintains their cleaning ritual, we chatted with the Hardricts about why they partnered with P&G, how they are bridging the ‘chore gap’ in their home, and the tactics they use to get their children excited about spring cleaning. We even discovered who’s the cleanest!

BET: With both of your busy work schedules, how has your family successfully bridged the “chore gap”? Tia Mowry-Hardrict: There's a lot of work that goes into taking care of a home– keeping it clean and keeping everyone fed. That work has increased for a lot of us with so much more time spent at home. With the pandemic, life has definitely been different, but we’ve made the most of our newfound time at home. If I make dinner one night, he’ll do the dishes. We take turns. That’s how we raise our children to understand the importance of teamwork. BET: With young children, it can be hard to get them excited about cleaning. How do you get your little ones enthusiastic about chores? Tia: We’ve always believed that when we share responsibilities at home, it benefits everyone. To get Cairo (2-years-old) excited about chores, we add music. She loves the clean-up song! And with Cree (10-years-old), it’s that sense of community. We love to teach him that it’s not just about cleaning, it’s about working together. Cory and I strive to model equality for our kids because when we do so, we are influencing how they act outside the home. We are raising our children to understand the importance of balance, equality, and love.

BET: What advice do you have for other couples who may find it hectic to accomplish household work? Cory Hardrict: To any couples out there finding it hectic to accomplish their chores, don’t be afraid to sit down and talk about it. The best way to make a change is to start small with a conversation about the current division of chores in your home. That can really open up your eyes to see what someone else is taking on, and create a space where you can rethink how things get done. Then, you have to be flexible and willing to change from there. That’s why Tia and I are in constant communication. If she is out filming late into the night, or I notice she has been working nonstop, I’ll take that extra time to quickly get the Swiffer out or get the dishes done so she can come home and relax. BET: What’s the least favorite chore you have to do? Tia: I’d have to say washing clothes. With kids, there is always laundry! And Cory what would you say – making the beds? The dishes have actually become my favorite chore. Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray ($5) makes doing the dishes quick and easy. It’s actually designed to help you clean as you cook so you can stay ahead of the mess. RELATED | Tia And Tamera Mowry Will Reunite Their Families After Months Of Social Distancing

BET: Everyone has their own level of cleanliness. Who’s the cleanest? And why? Cory: You know I have to give this one to my wife– Tia is very clean. I wasn’t always very clean, but since meeting Tia my game has changed. In our home, everything has a place and we are really good about putting things back where they belong. Tia has taught me that having an organized home helps with the mind. We live such crazy, hectic lives that when we come home, we want it to be relaxing. Having a clean organized home definitely helps with that. BET: Everyone has a cleaning ritual that helps them get things done. Can you share yours? Tia: Oh, we love listening to music while we clean! The whole family will get involved. There’s lots of singing and dancing and good times all around. For every person who visits closethechoregap.com and commits to closing the chore gap in their home, Dawn and Swiffer will donate products to help a family in need. Plus, learn about S’moresUp, an app that makes sharing chores easier and more rewarding for families. ** Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.