Easter Bliss!: Tia And Tamera Mowry Will Reunite Their Families After Months Of Social Distancing

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley have plans to reunite for the first time in months to celebrate Easter together. In a 2020 October interview with Entertainment Tonight, it was revealed that the celebrity twins had not seen each other for months due to the pandemic and their busy work schedules.

“I still haven’t seen her, physically,” Tamera shared with the outlet. “Right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there.”