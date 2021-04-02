Easter Bliss!: Tia And Tamera Mowry Will Reunite Their Families After Months Of Social Distancing

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley have plans to reunite for the first time in months to celebrate Easter together. In a 2020 October interview with Entertainment Tonight, it was revealed that the celebrity twins had not seen each other for months due to the pandemic and their busy work schedules.
“I still haven’t seen her, physically,” Tamera shared with the outlet. “Right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there.”
Tamera went on to reveal that although she lives in Napa and her sister resides in L.A., they jointly decided to schedule regular Zoom calls to stay connected. “Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening,” she explained.
Since Tamera's interview, Tia revealed heartwarming details about reuniting with her sister. “We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn't seen each other in so long, but I haven't seen my niece and nephew,” the Family Reunion actress told ET in a recent video interview.
For Easter weekend, the dynamic duo has plans to reunite their families. “We're really looking forward to the weekend so we can spend the time with the whole entire family,” Tia said. “We’re very excited!”
We’re glad to know the ladies will have the opportunity to use the holiday weekend to bring their families together!
(Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for TV Guide)
