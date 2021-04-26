The Countdown!: Michael B. Jordan Says He Wants Kids In The Next 7 Years

When asked what he wants 7-years from now, the Sexiest Man Alive revealed he wants to be "happy."

Michael B. Jordan has fatherhood on his mind. Recently, while chatting about his role in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse , the 34-year actor revealed to Access his plans to grow his family.

He explained, "You know, [and having a] family of my own," he expressed. "I don't know if I'm going to name him Michael, but definitely a couple [kids] running around for sure."

RELATED | Daddy Approves!: Steve Harvey Says That He Can't Find Anything Wrong With Michael B. Jordan

Other highlights on his bucket list include inspiring others and making his loved ones proud. He added, "Making my family proud, and hopefully inspiring and making an impact on people. Making other people's lives better [...] and paying it forward as much as I can."

The news comes shortly after Jordan made it publicly known that he’s living his best life with his 24-year-old model girlfriend, Lori Harvey—the stepdaughter of talk show host Steve Harvey.

RELATED | Michael B. Jordan Dishes On The PDA He Shares With Model Girlfriend, Lori Harvey: 'I Am Extremely Happy'

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," the entertainer explained to People Magazine about making their relationship Instagram Official. "I am extremely happy."

We love to hear it!