35 And Fine!: Savannah James Enjoys A Glamorous Birthday Party Hosted By LeBron James

This past weekend, Lebron James' wife, Savannah James, enjoyed a luxe surprise 35th birthday bash hosted by her husband and friends. The couple has been going strong since they met in High School in 2002, and this is the type of black love we love to see. Savannah was looking yummy in a long sleeve sexy dress by Dundas with blonde hair and popping lipgloss. Lebron followed in silk attire with loving energy to match.