35 And Fine!: Savannah James Enjoys A Glamorous Birthday Party Hosted By LeBron James

This past weekend, Lebron James' wife, Savannah James, enjoyed a luxe surprise 35th birthday bash hosted by her husband and friends. The couple has been going strong since they met in High School in 2002, and this is the type of black love we love to see. Savannah was looking yummy in a long sleeve sexy dress by Dundas with blonde hair and popping lipgloss. Lebron followed in silk attire with loving energy to match.
Guests include; Rich Paul, Kahlana Barfield, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jada, Chris Paul, and the singer Adele. Talk about a star-studded bash!
Giveon was also in attendance, blessing the crowd with his hits, creating a lovely ambiance for the night.
We wish we got an invite to the party, but it looks like the James family had a great time with family and friends.
(Photo: Getty Images)
