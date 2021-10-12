Lamar Odom Says He's Kicked His Drug Habit... And Relationships For Good 12/14/2021
He also describes leaving his ex-fiancee, Sabrina Parr, at an Atlanta hotel without notice, calling the relationship "toxic."
Watching
01:26
A Mother's Love: Alyssa Scott Shares A Heartfelt Tribute to Her And Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen
"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me," Scott wrote in an Instagram post.
12/10/2021
01:03
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
01:18
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
01:51
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
01:25
Saweetie Confirms She Will Teach A College Course At USC
In October, Saweetie stopped by a USC entrepreneurship class and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.
12/13/2021
01:09
Zendaya Addresses Height Difference Comments Between Her And Boyfriend Tom Holland: "I Never Thought Of It As A Thing"
The couple address "ridiculous" concerns.
12/13/2021
01:09
Megan Thee Stallion Is A 'Proud' Graduate Of Texas Southern University
"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud," the 'Savage' rapper said, who now holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Administration.
12/13/2021
01:04
Michael Strahan Describes Trip To Outerspace: "I Wanna Go Back"
The 'Good Morning America' host went on to describe the darkness he experienced during the 10-minute flight via Jeff Bazos' Blue Origin company.
12/13/2021
01:20
Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
12/13/2021
01:14
Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy
The 8-time Grammy-nominated artist had been "effectively removed" from the show and will reportedly receive a cancellation fee.
12/14/2021
01:36
Lamar Odom Says He's Kicked His Drug Habit... And Relationships For Good
He also describes leaving his ex-fiancee, Sabrina Parr, at an Atlanta hotel without notice, calling the relationship "toxic."
12/14/2021
01:36
Kim Kardashian Passes California Baby Bar Exam
"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."
12/14/2021
01:10
Nick Cannon Gets Tattoo To Honor His Late Son Zen, See The New Ink That's Close To His Heart!
Plus, other celebrities with eye-catching tats.
12/14/2021
01:31
Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
12/15/2021
01:09
Zendaya Rocks Extra-Long Cornrows And Slinky Spider Web Dress That Has Our Senses Tingling
The actress is our ultimate fashion queen!
12/15/2021
01:03
Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive For COVID 19
The L.A. Rams have reportedly placed nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, and Juju Hughes.
12/15/2021
01:19
Vivica A. Fox Sets The Record Straight About Not Having Children: ‘I Never Met The Man I Could Have Children With’
"I've got six god-babies. Don't think that because I didn't birth children that I don't have children. I have six god-children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman, period."
12/15/2021
01:14
Wendy Williams' Son Reportedly Gives Her An Ultimatum Over Health Battle
The Daily Mail reports Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly told Williams that he will not be in her life "unless she fixes herself."
12/15/2021
01:07
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
03:21
Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
12/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
01:30
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022