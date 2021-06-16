Queen Collective
Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder Girls
Season 4 • 06/16/2023
Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
00:30
Queen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful VoiceQueen Collective
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"Queen Collective
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game ChangerQueen Collective
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Smiles Shine Bright in "Gaps"Queen CollectiveS4
Director and writer Jenn Shaw explains how her mother's career as a dentist inspired her film "Gaps," a coming-of-age story about self-confidence and equity in dental health.
02/24/2023
Exclusive
00:30
A Nashville Rapper Defies Stereotypes in "In Her Element"Queen CollectiveS4
Director Idil Ibrahim's film "In Her Element" tells the story of Daisha McBride, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist looking to make a name for herself in a rock and country town.
02/24/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in FilmQueen CollectiveS4
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
Exclusive
00:30
There Is No Age Limit for Two Black Swimmers in "Team Dream"Queen CollectiveS4 E3
Director Luchina Fisher, whose film "Team Dream" follows two barrier-breaking women at the National Senior Games, discusses attaining her own dreams through the Queen Collective initiative.
03/20/2023
Exclusive
00:58
Afro-Latina Culture Is Celebrated in "Negra, Yo Soy Bella"Queen CollectiveS4 E4
Director Vashni Korin describes returning to her roots to tell stories about the rich culture and Black empowerment of women on the island of Puerto Rico in her film "Negra, Yo Soy Bella."
03/20/2023
Exclusive
00:59
Go Behind the Scenes of Queen Collective's Bone BlackQueen CollectiveS4 E5
Director Imani Dennison talks about the disparities Black women in America face during childbirth and how that inspired her film Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South.
04/20/2023
Exclusive
00:58
Black Girls Thrive at Camp Founder GirlsQueen CollectiveS4
Director Contessa Gayles discusses documenting the work of Camp Founder Girls, which has spent almost a century uplifting young Black girls while attending to their unique needs.
05/08/2023
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2023
It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 Trailer
The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, now streaming.
06/14/2023
Trailer
02:07
Average Joe Trailer
A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/13/2023