Queen Collective
There Is No Age Limit for Two Black Swimmers in "Team Dream"
Season 4 • 03/20/2023
Director Luchina Fisher, whose film "Team Dream" follows two barrier-breaking women at the National Senior Games, discusses attaining her own dreams through the Queen Collective initiative.
Queen CollectiveS3 Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/15/2021
Queen CollectiveHaimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/16/2021
Queen CollectiveS3 Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Queen CollectiveQueen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful Voice
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Queen CollectiveArielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Queen CollectiveTina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game Changer
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Queen CollectiveS4 Smiles Shine Bright in "Gaps"
Director and writer Jenn Shaw explains how her mother's career as a dentist inspired her film "Gaps," a coming-of-age story about self-confidence and equity in dental health.
02/24/2023
Queen CollectiveS4 A Nashville Rapper Defies Stereotypes in "In Her Element"
Director Idil Ibrahim's film "In Her Element" tells the story of Daisha McBride, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist looking to make a name for herself in a rock and country town.
02/24/2023
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in Film
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
Queen CollectiveS4 Queen Collective Shares Two Powerful Stories Told by Women
Female empowerment in senior sports and Afro-Latina culture is celebrated in two new short films -- Team Dream and Negra, Yo Soy Bella -- airing Friday, March 24, at 9/8c on BET and BET Her.
03/07/2023
