Go Behind the Scenes of Queen Collective's Bone Black
Season 4 E 5 • 04/20/2023
Director Imani Dennison talks about the disparities Black women in America face during childbirth and how that inspired her film Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South.
Haimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"Queen Collective
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/16/2021
Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"Queen CollectiveS3
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Queen Collective Gives Women of Color a Powerful VoiceQueen Collective
BET honors the full Black experience with powerful films from Arielle Knight, Cai Thomas, Haimy Assefa and Tina Charles during Queen Collective, premiering June 19 at 9/8c.
06/16/2021
Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game ChangerQueen Collective
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Smiles Shine Bright in "Gaps"Queen CollectiveS4
Director and writer Jenn Shaw explains how her mother's career as a dentist inspired her film "Gaps," a coming-of-age story about self-confidence and equity in dental health.
02/24/2023
A Nashville Rapper Defies Stereotypes in "In Her Element"Queen CollectiveS4
Director Idil Ibrahim's film "In Her Element" tells the story of Daisha McBride, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist looking to make a name for herself in a rock and country town.
02/24/2023
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in FilmQueen CollectiveS4
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
There Is No Age Limit for Two Black Swimmers in "Team Dream"Queen CollectiveS4 E3
Director Luchina Fisher, whose film "Team Dream" follows two barrier-breaking women at the National Senior Games, discusses attaining her own dreams through the Queen Collective initiative.
03/20/2023
Afro-Latina Culture Is Celebrated in "Negra, Yo Soy Bella"Queen CollectiveS4 E4
Director Vashni Korin describes returning to her roots to tell stories about the rich culture and Black empowerment of women on the island of Puerto Rico in her film "Negra, Yo Soy Bella."
03/20/2023
