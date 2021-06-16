Queen Collective
Camp Founder Girls Centennial Special
Season 4 • 06/28/2024
Queen Latifah introduces director Contessa Gayles, whose documentary film "Camp Founder Girls Centennial Special" celebrates the history of a century-old Texas summer camp for Black girls
Exclusive
01:00
Arielle Knight Shares Insight into "A Song of Grace"Queen Collective
Director Arielle Knight pushes back on the idea that there's one way to define Blackness and tell Black stories with her film "A Song of Grace"
06/16/2021
Exclusive
01:00
Tina Charles Tells Tanya DePass's Story in "Game ChangerQueen Collective
Director Tina Charles shines a light on the need for Black representation in the gaming industry in her film "Game Changer," which tells the story of Tanya DePass's personal journey.
06/16/2021
Exclusive
00:30
A Nashville Rapper Defies Stereotypes in "In Her Element"Queen Collective
Director Idil Ibrahim's film "In Her Element" tells the story of Daisha McBride, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist looking to make a name for herself in a rock and country town.
02/24/2023
Trailer
01:58
Queen Collective Season 4 Showcases Six New Films and Voices in FilmQueen Collective
Six filmmakers craft original films about Black birth workers, girls at a historically Black summer camp and other topics on Queen Collective Season 4, now available to watch on BET.com.
03/03/2023
Exclusive
00:30
There Is No Age Limit for Two Black Swimmers in "Team Dream"Queen Collective E3
Director Luchina Fisher, whose film "Team Dream" follows two barrier-breaking women at the National Senior Games, discusses attaining her own dreams through the Queen Collective initiative.
03/20/2023
Exclusive
00:58
Afro-Latina Culture Is Celebrated in "Negra, Yo Soy Bella"Queen Collective E4
Director Vashni Korin describes returning to her roots to tell stories about the rich culture and Black empowerment of women on the island of Puerto Rico in her film "Negra, Yo Soy Bella."
03/20/2023
Exclusive
00:59
Go Behind the Scenes of Queen Collective's Bone BlackQueen Collective E5
Director Imani Dennison talks about the disparities Black women in America face during childbirth and how that inspired her film Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South.
04/20/2023
Exclusive
00:58
Black Girls Thrive at Camp Founder GirlsQueen Collective
Director Contessa Gayles discusses documenting the work of Camp Founder Girls, which has spent almost a century uplifting young Black girls while attending to their unique needs.
05/08/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder GirlsQueen Collective
Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
06/16/2023
Exclusive
03:03
Daisha McBride's "Bounce Back" Game Is StrongQueen Collective
In this video presented by P&G, Daisha McBride performs her song "Bounce Back" while a DJ vibes behind her on the turntables.
06/25/2023
