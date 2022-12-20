Catch Up with These Emerging Artists on Amplified Rewind
09/01/2023
2023 BET Amplified artists HDBeenDope, Larry June and Ambré talk creative processes and reflect on getting their big breaks.
Interview
03:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice
Rapper Ice Spice talks about how she created her viral debut "Munch (Feelin' U)," her early inspirations, where she sees herself in 10 years and more.
12/20/2022
Exclusive
02:24
Ice Spice Plays This or That
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice plays a round of This or That, where she talks the benefits of big parties and how her natural hair doesn't stop her from enjoying wigs.
12/20/2022
Exclusive
02:11
Armani White Plays Pass the Aux
West Philly rapper Armani White faces some tough choices as he decides between playing, skipping or deleting tracks by artists like Eve, 112, Meek Mill -- and himself -- in Pass the Aux.
01/30/2023
Interview
06:36
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Armani White
BET Amplified Artist Armani White talks about his first hit video, inspiration from fellow Philly artists and diverging from his usual "happy hood music" to eulogize his lost loved ones.
02/02/2023
Interview
07:32
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Lola Brooke
Brooklyn-based rapper Lola Brooke explains how her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" took her by surprise and discusses her hip-hop influences and performing at the Barclays Center.
02/16/2023
Exclusive
03:40
Lola Brooke Plays Let Me Explain
Rapper Lola Brooke takes a beat to explain everything there is to know about New York delis, studio protocol, her native city Brooklyn and more.
03/06/2023
Exclusive
01:50
Coco Jones Plays This or That
Actress and singer Coco Jones dishes on why she prefers being a solo artist and listening to 2000s R&B, Kirk Franklin, energetic live bands and Frank Ocean's "Thinkin' Bout You."
04/06/2023
Exclusive
03:12
HDBeenDope Plays Pass the Aux
Brooklyn rapper HDBeenDope shows love to Notorious B.I.G., Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent and more while choosing whether to play, skip or delete some of hip hop's hottest tracks.
04/13/2023
Exclusive
02:51
Larry June Plays Let Me Explain
BET Amplified Artist Larry June has 30 seconds to break down topics like how fans should approach him, the differences between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and fatherhood.
05/18/2023
Interview
05:30
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Larry June
Larry June discusses his early exposure to music through his parents, the joy of experimenting with new sounds and styles, his creative process and more.
05/31/2023
Interview
06:15
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ambré
The newcomer from the Big Easy discusses her earliest songwriting efforts, meeting superstar H.E.R., signing with Roc Nation and her tributes to Lil Wayne, Juvenile and André 3000.
06/09/2023
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
Exclusive
02:46
Asake Plays This or That
Nigerian singer-songwriter Asake reveals his favorite movie genre, hot beverage, go-to West African cuisine and other preferences while playing This or That.
08/09/2023
Exclusive
04:14
Interview
05:14
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Kaliii
Kaliii talks about manifesting her music career at a young age, names her favorite song from her album “Toxic Chocolate,” expresses joy at being part of the "Barbie" soundtrack and more.
09/25/2023
Exclusive
03:13
Maiya The Don Plays Pass the Aux
Rising hip-hop star Maiya The Don struggles to keep a straight face while choosing between songs from artists like Destiny's Child, Erykah Badu, Lil' Kim and more.
10/01/2023
Interview
07:25
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist Maiya The Don
Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don chats about the origins of her stage name, the story behind her viral hit song "Telfy," her plans to tour with Flo Milli and more.
10/05/2023
