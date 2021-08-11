Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Get Engaged— Here’s How He Popped The Question With A HUGE Diamond Ring! 11/17/2021
Bodybuilding Champion Shawn Rhoden Dead At 46
The former Mr. Olympia reportedly suffered a massive heart attack.
11/08/2021
01:18
Will Smith Reveals Why Jaden Smith Wanted To Be Emancipated At 15 After Movie Flop
"'After Earth' was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit," Smith detailed in his new memoir.
11/10/2021
01:16
Stevie J And Faith Evans Are Divorcing After Three Years Of Marriage
In July 2018, the pair tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room, which was a surprise to their friends, family, and fans.
11/10/2021
01:30
Venus Williams Says She And Serena Are 'Each Other's Hero'
The sisters' rise to tennis greatness is depicted in the film 'King Richard' coming to theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.
11/11/2021
01:13
Nazanin Mandi Speaks On 'Real Love' Weeks Following Her Separation From Singer Miguel
Nazanin has not lost hope in finding true love despite the breakup.
11/12/2021
01:54
Faith Evans Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Throughout her career, Evans has kept the head-turning hairdos coming.
11/15/2021
01:25
La La Anthony Reveals She Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery In June
In a recent interview, Anthony revealed that the day after Memorial Day, she began feeling lightheaded, and her son said how she didn't look like herself.
11/16/2021
01:12
Mommy-And-Me! Serena Williams And Her Daughter Olympia Strut Onto The Red Carpet In Custom Catsuits
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids.
11/16/2021
01:25
Nick Cannon Talks Holiday Shopping For His Seven Children: 'Holidays Are Scary For Me'
"I literally have to become Santa Claus. Christmas Eve. I jump in my sleigh, and I get to getting across the country," he explained during a recent interview.
11/17/2021
01:11
Remy Ma And Fat Joe Will Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show'
The rappers are scheduled to take over during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Wednesday (Nov. 24).
11/17/2021
01:16
01:45
Serena Williams Credits Her Mom For Supporting Family After Dad Quit His Job
"My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped," Serena revealed during a Red Table Talk sit-down.
11/17/2021
01:17
Tamar Braxton Addresses Home Burglary By A Man She Knows: "You Did Not Break Me"
"What your broken a** don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.
11/18/2021
01:20
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
01:24
Marvel Says They Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" Character In MCU
"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it," said Nate Moore, Marvel's VP of Development.
11/18/2021
01:10
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
01:21
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
01:16
"Challenging:" Dwyane Wade Describes Not Living With Youngest Son Xavier
The former NBA star describes the challenges of parenting his 8-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship.
11/22/2021
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:06
Prayers Up: The "Where We About To Eat At" Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6
He suffered from autoimmune enteropathy and had more than 25 surgeries.
11/22/2021
