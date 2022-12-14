U.S. Postal Service Unveils John Lewis Stamp
12/16/2022
The civil rights icon passed away in July 2020.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:08
Boyfriend of Breonna Taylor Settles Lawsuits Against Louisville for $2 Million
Kenneth Walker was initially charged with attempted murder for firing a shot at the police who entered the apartment unannounced.
12/14/2022
01:14
Biden Signs Landmark Respect For Marriage Act To Protect Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage
"Everyone should have the right to decide whom to marry ‘without government interference,’" the president says.
12/14/2022
01:04
Comedian Mark Curry Claims He Was Racially Profiled While Staying At Colorado Hotel
The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 9 in Colorado Springs.
12/14/2022
01:07
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says ‘I Admit It’ Album Was Unauthorized
The 13-track project was released via streaming platforms on Friday.
12/14/2022
01:16
Al Sharpton Weighs In On Deion Sanders’ Decision To Leave Jackson State
"I think that a lot of us had such pride in him being at an HBCU that we forget that people make personal decisions," he told TMZ.
12/14/2022
01:20
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Brittney Griner returned to the US after being imprisoned for ten months in Russia.
12/15/2022
01:05
Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Saying Racial Slur On Monday Night Football
The former NFL star says he misspoke while defending fellow Black quarterback Jalen Hurts.
12/15/2022
01:08
Jackson State University Names New Coach, Replacement for Deion Sanders
Sanders will leave JSU before completing his head coaching contract to take the head coach job at the University of Colorado.
12/15/2022
01:03
Harvard University Selects Claudine Gay As New College President
The dean of the school’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences is the first African American to assume the role.
12/16/2022
01:18
Ex-Texas Policeman Found Guilty In Killing Of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth officer was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting, which stemmed from a police response to a burglary call.
12/16/2022
01:02
U.S. Postal Service Unveils John Lewis Stamp
The civil rights icon passed away in July 2020.
12/16/2022
01:04
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild
He was shot on Feb. 25 in Houston.
12/19/2022
01:11
Republican Senators Block Ban on Black Hair Discrimination Act
The law would make it a federal crime to discriminate because a person has Afro-textured hair.
12/19/2022
01:06
Man Arrested In Alleged Gruesome Slaying Of His Pregnant Sister Days After Her Baby Shower
Cameras at the apartment complex captured images of Aaron Dudley pushing a city garbage bin in the area which was later set on fire.
12/19/2022
01:10
Stacey Abrams Campaign Under Scrutiny: $1M In Debt, Former Staffers Allege Wasted Spending
The campaign raised more than $100 million for the rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp.
12/20/2022
01:24
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Who Was Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry During Church Service, Arrested On Charges Of Fraud
Prosecutors say Whitehead “solicited money from victims… through threats or false promises of enriching them, then kept the money for himself.”
12/20/2022
01:14
Ex-Officer Aaron Dean Receives 11-Year Sentence For Fatally Shooting Atatiana Jefferson
He was sentenced to 11 years and 11 months in prison.
12/21/2022
01:32
UPDATE: Tory Lanez Will Not Testify In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Sean Kelly testified that he saw a "violent" brawl that first broke out between two women, followed by an angry man.
12/22/2022
01:06
Kenyan Marathoner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Boston Marathon Title
She has been accused of doping and using false documents to explain having a banned substance.
12/22/2022
01:15
Brittney Griner Asks Her Supporters To Write Letters To Paul Whelan
"There remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained," Griner wrote on Instagram.
12/23/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back and Everything's on the Line
The pressure has never been higher on Tyler Perry's Sistas, returning with all-new episodes starting January 4 at 9/8c.
12/22/2022
Trailer
00:30
Gospel Gets a Shake-Up on Kingdom Business
The world of gospel music is anything but saintly when veteran singer Denita Jordan faces a new rival -- a golden-voiced exotic dancer -- on Kingdom Business, premiering January 4 at 10/9c.
12/22/2022
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022