Tyler Perry's The Oval
Exclusive Highlight - WTF Moments
Season 5 • 02/16/2024
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:44
Nobody Effs with FlotusTyler Perry's The OvalS3
Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
05:18
Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The OvalTyler Perry's The OvalS3
First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This OctoberTyler Perry's The OvalS3
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The OvalTyler Perry's The OvalS4
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Priscilla Is Hiding SomethingTyler Perry's The OvalS4
In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20
Indulging in The Oval's Guilty PleasuresTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55
Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30
President Franklin's AffairsTyler Perry's The OvalS4
President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
04:36
In Memory of The Oval's Dearly (and Not So Dearly) DepartedTyler Perry's The OvalS4
From Denise's mysterious beheading to Picky's coldblooded execution at the hand of Kyle, here are the characters from Tyler Perry's The Oval that are gone but not forgotten.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
01:40
Gone but Not Forgotten Tyler Perry's The OvalS5
Remember Denise Truesdale, Picky, Agent Yuma, Jean, Barry and more unforgettable characters that have come through the first family's lives.
02/12/2024
Exclusive
06:58
Exclusive Highlight - WTF MomentsTyler Perry's The OvalS5
Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
02/16/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Black Culture's Biggest Night Is Bigger Than EverBET Awards 2024
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2024 will honor Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award and feature performances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Muni Long, Shaboozey and more.
06/08/2024
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2024 Will Be an Unforgettable NightBET Awards 2024
Join culture's biggest night for showstopping fashion, incredible performances, major pop culture moments and more, airing Sunday, June 30, at 8/7c on BET.
05/30/2024
Trailer
01:51
The Ms. Pat Show Season 4 Trailer
Ms. Pat returns to dish out more tough love and hard life lessons to her dysfunctional family on Season 4 of the BET+ original series The Ms. Pat Show, now streaming.
05/23/2024
Trailer
02:00
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Trailer
The Crandell kids lean into fending for themselves when the strict caretaker their mom left in charge dies in the BET+ original movie Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, now streaming.
05/16/2024