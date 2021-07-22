Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2

Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2Season 4 • 10/18/2022
Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
Watching
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalGet a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
09:26
Tyler Perry's The OvalS2 Get a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval
Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
01:50
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 FLOTUS Gets What She Wants
In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Exclusive
01:44
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Nobody Effs with Flotus
Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
05:18
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The Oval
First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 Priscilla Is Hiding Something
In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 Indulging in The Oval's Guilty Pleasures
From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2
Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 President Franklin's Affairs
President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022