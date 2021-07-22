Tyler Perry's The Oval
Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2
Season 4 • 10/18/2022

Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.

Watching

Exclusive
09:26

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Get a Recap of Season 2 of Tyler Perry's The Oval

Victoria breaks down the biggest moments so far from Season 2, including Jason's acts of murder, Lilly and Bobby's plan, Nancy's shocking confession, and Priscilla's heartbreak.
07/22/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
01:50

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
FLOTUS Gets What She Wants

In these highlights from Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin sets her sights on the Secret Service chief and refuses to let a little thing like his marriage get in the way.
12/21/2021
Exclusive
01:44

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Nobody Effs with Flotus

Whether it's the president's mistress, the White House staff or even her own family, Victoria Franklin is one first lady who refuses to tolerate any disrespect.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
05:18

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Get Up to Speed on Tyler Perry's The Oval

First Lady Victoria Franklin gives a devilish rundown of Season 3's most shocking moments so far, including Hunter's brush with death, Ellie's stand and the vice president's coup attempt.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS3
Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October

From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval

Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Exclusive
02:08

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Priscilla Is Hiding Something

In these highlights from Season 3, Priscilla reveals an unexpected connection to Victoria's formidable father, and Sam begins to fear his wife is the White House mole.
10/14/2022
Exclusive
02:20

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Indulging in The Oval's Guilty Pleasures

From Bobby and Lilly's infamous airport hookup to the president's brazen White House trysts, check out the steamiest moments from Tyler Perry's The Oval.
10/17/2022
Exclusive
01:55

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
Nobody Effs with FLOTUS, Pt. 2

Her husband's the commander-and-chief, but on Tyler Perry's The Oval, First Lady Victoria Franklin is the one who wields power over their enemies in Washington.
10/18/2022
Exclusive
01:30

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
President Franklin's Affairs

President Franklin often uses his position of power to seduce the ladies throughout Season 4, but not every woman is swayed by his manipulative form of generosity.
10/19/2022
Exclusive
04:36

Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
In Memory of The Oval's Dearly (and Not So Dearly) Departed

From Denise's mysterious beheading to Picky's coldblooded execution at the hand of Kyle, here are the characters from Tyler Perry's The Oval that are gone but not forgotten.
10/20/2022
