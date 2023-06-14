Tyler Perry's Sistas
"Most Likely IRL..." with Trinity Whiteside
Season 6 • 07/03/2023
Trinity Whiteside vouches for his co-stars' chivalrous nature, admits to crying in movies and opens up about his romantic impulses.
Exclusive
01:54
My Favorite Scene - Mignon and More Sistas StarsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Brian Jordan Jr. pick their favorite scenes, including Danni going to Andi's office for help, Eva Marcille's Madam making her debut and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
05:39
Inside Look - Sistas Season 6Tyler Perry's SistasS6
The cast of Sistas reflects on their characters' journeys so far, including how they've grown in their love lives, friendships, careers and emotional expression.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:30
Most Likely in Real Life with Novi BrownTyler Perry's SistasS6
Novi Brown, who plays Sabrina, ponders which of her Sistas castmates is most likely to bail her man out of jail, make bad spending choices, ghost a date, regift a present and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:11
Most Likely with Ebony ObsidianTyler Perry's SistasS6
Ebony Obsidian offers her insights into who of the Sistas would come in clutch to bail her man out of jail, who would be the stingiest tipper and who would be prone to television binges.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
03:06
Favorite Fan MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS6
From getting recognized in Aruba to feeling the love at the Essence Film Festival, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas recounts their memorable experiences with the show's fervent fans.
06/16/2023
Exclusive
01:08
"Most Likely..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon, who plays Danni, weighs in on which Sista is most likely to text they're on their way while they're still getting ready, skip work to attend a party and marry someone they just met.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
01:10
Most Likely with Novi BrownTyler Perry's SistasS6
Novi Brown decides which Sistas character is most likely to pick a Louis Vuitton bag over paying loans, be too optimistic about completing a marathon and visit a strip club for wings.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
01:23
"Most Likely..." with Kevin WaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Kevin Walton, who plays Aaron on Tyler Perry's Sistas, speculates which characters on the show are most likely to start a fight, ghost a date and more.
06/26/2023
Exclusive
01:36
Most Likely in Real Life with Kevin WaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Kevin Walton shares which of his costars might ghost a date, how his interest in spirituality could spur him to move to a new country and more in a round of Most Likely in Real Life.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
01:25
Most Likely with Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS6
Trinity Whiteside, who portrays Preston, reveals which characters from Tyler Perry's Sistas he thinks are most likely to be running late, fail a lie detector test and more.
06/28/2023
Exclusive
01:31
"Most Likely IRL..." with Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS6
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice on Tyler Perry's Sistas, ponders which characters are most likely to start a fight, be in two relationships at once and more.
07/04/2023
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely IRL..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr. picks who of his Sistas costars would be a softy during a sad movie, would cheat at a card game, would show up decked out to a barbecue and more.
07/05/2023
Exclusive
01:10
"Most Likely..." with Anthony DaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin, reveals which character is most likely to start a fight, marry a stranger or cheat at cards -- but he can't pick just one when it comes to breaking hearts.
08/21/2023
Exclusive
01:13
"Most Likely IRL..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon gives her thoughts on which of her Sistas castmates would be most likely ghost a date, who would travel to far-off locales and more.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
05:56
Get Caught Up - Midseason RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Catch up on the first half of Season 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, including Maurice's showdown with Que, the fire at Karen's salon, Fatima and Zac's confrontation with Heather, and more.
10/19/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Motherhood Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods enjoy a spa day at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon and discuss their experiences with motherhood, surrogacy and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Deal Breakers in RelationshipsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Summer Walker, Jatavia "JT" Woods and Kash Doll discuss their relationship red lines, responses to cheating, interracial dating and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
11:24
Salon Conversations - Family, Success and SisterhoodTyler Perry's SistasS6 E3
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods get deep about building a strong Black family, how they envision success, the importance of sisterhood and more.
11/17/2023
