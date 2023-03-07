Tyler Perry's Sistas
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of Calvin
Season 6 • 11/21/2023
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
Watching
Exclusive
01:31
"Most Likely IRL..." with Trinity WhitesideTyler Perry's SistasS6
Trinity Whiteside vouches for his co-stars' chivalrous nature, admits to crying in movies and opens up about his romantic impulses.
07/03/2023
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice on Tyler Perry's Sistas, ponders which characters are most likely to start a fight, be in two relationships at once and more.
07/04/2023
Exclusive
01:21
"Most Likely IRL..." with Brian Jordan Jr.Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Brian Jordan Jr. picks who of his Sistas costars would be a softy during a sad movie, would cheat at a card game, would show up decked out to a barbecue and more.
07/05/2023
Exclusive
01:10
"Most Likely..." with Anthony DaltonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Anthony Dalton, who plays Calvin, reveals which character is most likely to start a fight, marry a stranger or cheat at cards -- but he can't pick just one when it comes to breaking hearts.
08/21/2023
Exclusive
01:13
"Most Likely IRL..." with MignonTyler Perry's SistasS6
Mignon gives her thoughts on which of her Sistas castmates would be most likely ghost a date, who would travel to far-off locales and more.
08/29/2023
Exclusive
05:56
Get Caught Up - Midseason RecapTyler Perry's SistasS6
Catch up on the first half of Season 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, including Maurice's showdown with Que, the fire at Karen's salon, Fatima and Zac's confrontation with Heather, and more.
10/19/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back on a New NightTyler Perry's SistasS6
A new season means new beginnings for Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina and Fatima on Tyler Perry's Sistas, now airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
10/24/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Motherhood Tyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods enjoy a spa day at the Tyler Perry's Sistas Salon and discuss their experiences with motherhood, surrogacy and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
10:00
Salon Conversations - Deal Breakers in RelationshipsTyler Perry's SistasS6
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Summer Walker, Jatavia "JT" Woods and Kash Doll discuss their relationship red lines, responses to cheating, interracial dating and more.
11/17/2023
Exclusive
11:24
Salon Conversations - Family, Success and SisterhoodTyler Perry's SistasS6 E3
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kash Doll, Summer Walker and Jatavia "JT" Woods get deep about building a strong Black family, how they envision success, the importance of sisterhood and more.
11/17/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Exclusive
04:52
Best of FatimaTyler Perry's SistasS6
Look back at Fatima's most memorable moments, from her romantic talks with Zac to the times she's shown her enemies she's not someone to play with and more.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:41
Best of Maurice and QueTyler Perry's SistasS6
Check out the unwelcome visits and tense confrontations in the love-hate relationship between Maurice and his felon ex Que.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:56
Best Shocking MomentsTyler Perry's SistasS6
From surprise FBI raids to cheating partners and a life-threatening fire, relive some of the most shocking moments the Sista circle has endured.
11/29/2023
Exclusive
04:25
The Best of HaydenTyler Perry's SistasS6
From his open resentment toward Zac to his many flirtations with Fatima and thinly veiled threats at the workplace, here's Hayden at his scheming best.
11/29/2023
