Tyler Perry's Sistas

Most Likely with Trinity Whiteside

Season 6 • 06/28/2023

Trinity Whiteside, who portrays Preston, reveals which characters from Tyler Perry's Sistas he thinks are most likely to be running late, fail a lie detector test and more.

Interview
02:58

Tyler Perry's Sistas Inside Look
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

The cast talks about how their on-screen chemistry mirrors their real-life camaraderie and reflects on the challenging stories they tell about life and love.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:54

My Favorite Scene - Mignon and More Sistas Stars
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Mignon, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Brian Jordan Jr. pick their favorite scenes, including Danni going to Andi's office for help, Eva Marcille's Madam making her debut and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
05:39

Inside Look - Sistas Season 6
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

The cast of Sistas reflects on their characters' journeys so far, including how they've grown in their love lives, friendships, careers and emotional expression.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:30

Most Likely in Real Life with Novi Brown
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Novi Brown, who plays Sabrina, ponders which of her Sistas castmates is most likely to bail her man out of jail, make bad spending choices, ghost a date, regift a present and more.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
01:11

Most Likely with Ebony Obsidian
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Ebony Obsidian offers her insights into who of the Sistas would come in clutch to bail her man out of jail, who would be the stingiest tipper and who would be prone to television binges.
06/14/2023
Exclusive
03:06

Favorite Fan Moments
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

From getting recognized in Aruba to feeling the love at the Essence Film Festival, the cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas recounts their memorable experiences with the show's fervent fans.
06/16/2023
Exclusive
01:08

"Most Likely..." with Mignon
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Mignon, who plays Danni, weighs in on which Sista is most likely to text they're on their way while they're still getting ready, skip work to attend a party and marry someone they just met.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
01:10

Most Likely with Novi Brown
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Novi Brown decides which Sistas character is most likely to pick a Louis Vuitton bag over paying loans, be too optimistic about completing a marathon and visit a strip club for wings.
06/20/2023
Exclusive
01:23

"Most Likely..." with Kevin Walton
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Kevin Walton, who plays Aaron on Tyler Perry's Sistas, speculates which characters on the show are most likely to start a fight, ghost a date and more.
06/26/2023
Exclusive
01:36

Most Likely in Real Life with Kevin Walton
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Kevin Walton shares which of his costars might ghost a date, how his interest in spirituality could spur him to move to a new country and more in a round of Most Likely in Real Life.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
01:25

Most Likely with Trinity Whiteside
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Trinity Whiteside, who portrays Preston, reveals which characters from Tyler Perry's Sistas he thinks are most likely to be running late, fail a lie detector test and more.
06/28/2023
Exclusive
01:31

"Most Likely IRL..." with Trinity Whiteside
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Trinity Whiteside vouches for his co-stars' chivalrous nature, admits to crying in movies and opens up about his romantic impulses.
07/03/2023
Exclusive
01:21

"Most Likely..." with Brian Jordan Jr.
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Brian Jordan Jr., who plays Maurice on Tyler Perry's Sistas, ponders which characters are most likely to start a fight, be in two relationships at once and more.
07/04/2023
Exclusive
01:21

"Most Likely IRL..." with Brian Jordan Jr.
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Brian Jordan Jr. picks who of his Sistas costars would be a softy during a sad movie, would cheat at a card game, would show up decked out to a barbecue and more.
07/05/2023
