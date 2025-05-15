BET Current: Denzel Joins Black Panther 3, Halle & Van Talk Marriage, and America Honors a Hidden Hero
06/10/2025
Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington is headed to Wakanda, Halle Berry explains why her proposal’s on pause, and we honor the legacy of WWII trailblazer Anna Mae Robertson.
01:58
BET Current: Black Women Are the Moment — From Times Square to the Strip
From Times Square to Vegas, we break down how Thomas J Price, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are reshaping the narrative of who gets honored — and how.
05/15/2025
02:02
BET Current: Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty, Nottoway Fire Destroys History, Big Freedia Mourns Partner.
From an American athlete’s drug arrest abroad to a historic Louisiana mansion engulfed in flames, and Big Freedia’s heartbreaking loss—here’s what we’re talking about today.
05/20/2025
07:04
BET Current: What's on Your Plate?
Black California farmers discuss why it's essential to eat healthy and how food deserts affect communities.
05/22/2025
02:24
BET Current: Salt-N-Pepa Sue for Their Masters, Spike & Denzel’s Final Film?, RG3 vs. Ryan Clark Over Angel Reese
From Salt-N-Pepa’s legal fight against UMG to Spike Lee hinting at his last movie with Denzel, and RG3 stirring controversy with comments about Angel Reese—BET Current has what the culture is talking about today.
05/23/2025
02:15
BET Current: Kai Cenat Declines Hollywood, Janet Shuts Down AMAs, and Charles Rangel Remembered
Kai Cenat keeps Streamer University independent, Janet Jackson proves she’s still that girl, and we honor the life and legacy of political trailblazer Charles Rangel.
05/27/2025
02:38
BET Current: Bhad Bhabie Defends Blackfishing Claims, NBA YoungBoy Pardoned, Patti LuPone Sparks Broadway Backlash
Bhad Bhabie says she’s “just being me” amid cultural appropriation accusations, NBA YoungBoy and Larry Hoover land surprise clemency from Trump, and Patti LuPone disrespects Broadway royalty — sparking outrage across Black theater.
05/28/2025
02:18
BET Current: Patti LuPone Apologizes, Rajah Caruth Wins Big, and Calls Grow to Free Black Firefighter
Patti LuPone issues a public apology after backlash over comments about Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, NASCAR’s Rajah Caruth makes history in Nashville, and supporters demand clemency for a Black firefighter imprisoned after a racist attack.
06/04/2025
02:17
04:10
BET Current: Still Watching the BET Awards and Still Shook
From Mariah’s nightclub moment to Doechii’s protest power, we're breaking down the 2025 Awards’ biggest highlights—plus indictments, ICE backlash, and why the fight for justice isn’t slowing down.
06/12/2025
02:08
BET Current: Angel’s Triple-Double, Jamie’s Second Act & Jalen’s Wedding Joy
Angel Reese makes WNBA history, Jamie Foxx reflects on legacy and survival in Immersed, and Jalen Hurts says “I do” again in a star-studded Napa wedding—BET Current has your daily culture check-in.
06/16/2025
03:02
BET Current: Blossom’s Big Reveal, FAMU Faces a Lawsuit, and R. Kelly Cries Foul
Cardi B introduces baby Blossom in luxury, FAMU students push back on a secretive leadership vote, and R. Kelly’s legal team claims a prison overdose.
06/18/2025
02:30
BET Current: KD Heads to Houston, Newark’s Cash Wins, and That Mexican OT Sparks Controversy
Kevin Durant joins the Rockets in a massive trade, Newark proves guaranteed income can change lives, and That Mexican OT’s comments on the N-word have the internet heated.
06/24/2025
02:36
BET Current: Karmelo Indicted, Halle and DDG Clash in Court, and Marilyn Mosby Walks Free
On today’s BET Current: A Texas teen faces trial for a deadly school altercation, Halle Bailey and DDG’s custody fight spans continents, and Marilyn Mosby finishes her sentence and steps into a new chapter.
06/25/2025
03:01
BET Current: Tracee Ellis Ross' “Girlfriends” Comeback, Will Smith’s Mic Drop & Adriana Smith’s Heartbreaking Story
Tracee Ellis Ross reunites the 'Girlfriends' crew for Pattern Beauty’s first TV spot, Will Smith claps back in a new freestyle, and Georgia’s abortion ban sparks outrage after Adriana Smith’s tragic death and miracle birth.
06/30/2025
02:43
BET Current: Black Women's Health Crisis, Quinta's Privacy Plea & Tupac's Ashes
From the alarming rise in uterine cancer among Black women to Quinta Brunson speaking out on her divorce going public, and Suge Knight’s wild Tupac ashes claim—BET Current dives into the headlines.
07/02/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
02:34
BET Current: ICE Questions Youth Baseball Team in NYC Park, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged, and Lizzo Speaks Out on Body Shaming
On today’s BET Current: A youth coach says ICE agents confronted his all-American team on the Upper West Side, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are headed down the aisle, and Lizzo delivers a heartfelt message on body acceptance.
07/14/2025
02:53
BET Current: Rihanna’s Raising Rebels, Shaq Checks RGIII Over Angel Reese, and Wemby’s Back on the Court
Rihanna shows up glowing (and growing) at the Smurfs premiere with her sons and baby bump in tow, Shaquille O’Neal fiercely defends Angel Reese amid RGIII’s racist trolling, and Victor Wembanyama gets cleared to hoop again after a scary injury pause.
07/17/2025
02:38
BET Current: Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Stars Demand Better Pay; Sexyy Red Doubles Down on Drake; Meagan Good Eyes Motherhood
Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and over 40 WNBA stars rally for real change during All-Star weekend negotiations. Sexyy Red makes it known she’s sticking beside Drake despi
07/21/2025
