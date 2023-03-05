Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew
05/09/2023
Wu-Tang vs Juice Crew: Shaolin meets NY lyrical pioneers
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - NWA vs. Soul Assassins
In this matchup, BET examines how NWA and The Posse pioneered gangsta rap and launched several superstars, while Soul Assassins revolutionized hip-hop music production.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Sick Wid It vs. Dangerous
It's a fan-voted Bay Area battle royale as E-40 and the Sick Wid It crew go head-to-head against Too Short and The Dangerous Crew.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:27
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - TDE vs. Odd Future
TDE is known for their lyrical dexterity and for developing new artists, while Odd Future makes waves with their humorous and inventive style.
05/03/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - MMG vs. Dungeon Family
Rick Ross, Meek Mill and their Maybach Music Group face off against The Dungeon Family Collective and its roster of highly influential artists in a contest where fans decide who wins.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - No Limit vs. Rap-A-Lot
Master P and his No Limit Soldiers helped define 90s hip-hop, and the Houston-based Rap-A-Lot crew produced a slew of critical and commercial hits.
05/03/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Quality Control vs. So So Def
Quality Control has lived up to its name with acts like Migos and Lil Yachty, and So So Def's spotlight on Southern hip-hop has created all-time hits.
05/03/2023
Exclusive
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - YMCMB vs. Grand Hustle
There's no shortage of hitmakers with artists like Lil Wayne and Drake in the Young Money Cash Money Billionaires -- AKA YMCMB -- crew, but TI's Grand Hustle boasts its superstars as well.
05/03/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts - May 1-7, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 1 - 7, 2023.
05/04/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit
Ruff Ryders vs. G-Unit: Street anthems collide in an epic showdown! DMX's gritty pack battles 50 Cent's hard-hitting squad. Whose crew will reign supreme? Your vote counts!
05/09/2023
01:17
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady
G.O.O.D. Music vs. Shady: It's a lyrical face-off! Kanye's innovative crew, featuring Pusha T, squares off against Eminem's powerhouse team with 50 Cent & D12. Who'll win? You decide!
05/09/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew
Wu-Tang Clan vs. Juice Crew: Shaolin's finest meet NY's lyrical pioneers! RZA, GZA & Method Man face Big Daddy Kane & Kool G Rap. Which crew will triumph? You decide!
05/09/2023
01:18
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds
Soulquarians vs. Hypnotize Minds: Neo-soul meets dark Southern beats! D'Angelo & The Roots challenge Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J & DJ Paul. Whose sound will dominate? Cast your vote!
05/09/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Round 1 Recap
Epic battles across the map! Who brought the heat? Revisit the clashes and cast your vote. Help decide who advances to Round 3!
05/09/2023
00:35
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Voting Explainer
Here are the ways that you can vote for the Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
05/09/2023
00:38
Hip Hop Weekly Facts 8-14, 2023
Check out this week's Hip Hop facts for May 8-14, 2023 featuring 50 Cent, Was and Kendrick Lamar.
05/10/2023
01:28
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse
Death Row vs. NWA & The Posse: Dr. Dre's legacy in the spotlight! His Death Row team, with Snoop & Pac, faces off against his roots, NWA & The Posse. Which part of Dre's past reigns?
05/12/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: TDE vs. Sick Wid It
TDE vs. Sick Wid It: Kendrick & ScHoolboy Q meet E-40's crew in a Cali face-off. Renaissance or hyphy, who dominates? Your vote decides!
05/12/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: YMCMB vs. No Limit
YMCMB vs. No Limit: Cash Money's Wayne & Drake face Master P's tank. A Southern battle of lyrical prowess and street anthems. Who will emerge victorious? Your vote counts!
05/12/2023
01:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: So So Def vs. Dungeon Family
So So Def vs. Dungeon Family: ATL showdown! Jermaine Dupri's legendary roster goes up against OutKast & Goodie Mob. Who'll rep Atlanta best? You make the call!
05/12/2023
03:59
‘Praise This’ Star Crystal Renee Hayslett Talks About Her Big Break In Hollywood And The Faith Walk That Ignited Her Spiritual JourneyAmerica in Black
In the latest episode of BET News’ “America In Black,” the actress, best known for starring in Tyler Perry's BET+ show “Zatima,” talks about her new role.
05/16/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New BeginningsTyler Perry's SistasS5
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023
Trailer
01:00
Celebrate Heritage with Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50
The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, streaming June 15.
05/25/2023