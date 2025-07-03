BET Current: 'A Goofy Movie' Director Reflects on Film's Enduring Impact in the Black Community
04/10/2025
Kevin Lima, director of the 1995 Disney classic, discusses how the film has become a cultural touchstone, stating it "lives in the DNA" of Black audiences.
BET Current: Disney Cancels 'Tiana' Series
Disney has quietly scrapped its long-awaited ‘Tiana’ series, which was set to continue the story of the beloved princess from The Princess and the Frog.
03/07/2025
01:17
BET Current: Anika Noni Rose Speaks Out After Disney Scraps ‘Tiana’ Series
The original voice of Princess Tiana urged fans to rally behind the upcoming ‘Tiana’ special.
03/13/2025
01:07
BET Current: Dawn Robinson, Former En Vogue Member, Talks Homelessness
The singer says she’s not looking for sympathy but wants to share her journey of resilience and self-discovery.
03/20/2025
01:19
BET Current: Lil’ Kim Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Voletta Wallace
The rapper reflected on her evolving bond with Biggie’s mother.
03/21/2025
01:19
BET Current: Will Smith Names His Top Four ‘Prolific Actors of All Time,’ Including Himself
The Academy Award winner also named three other actors who've gotten the gold.
03/25/2025
01:18
BET Current: Shonda Rhimes Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Is ‘Still Traumatized’ by Isaiah Washington Controversy
The actor used a homophobic slur in reference to cast mate Patrick Dempsey, leading to his firing from the hit series.
03/25/2025
01:14
BET Current: Marlon Wayans Talks Possibility of Creating New Family Show
The actor-comedian says it would be “fun” to start a new show similar to ‘In Living Color.’
04/01/2025
01:27
BET Current: Who Was Sarah Baartman? 5 Things to Know About the Woman They Called the ‘Hottentot Venus’
She was exploited, displayed, and dehumanized — but Sarah Baartman’s story is one every generation needs to confront.
04/02/2025
01:28
BET Current: Wendy Williams Tearfully Speaks to Protestors Supporting End to Her Guardianship
The media personality admitted that she “can't trust a lot of people.”
04/08/2025
01:22
BET Current: Ice Cube Inks Deal for Fourth ‘Friday’ Movie
The legendary rapper and filmmaker reunites with Warner Bros. and New Line for the first ‘Friday’ movie in over 20 years.
04/09/2025
01:17
01:01
BET Current: Marsai Martin Thinks Her ‘Black-ish’ Character Would Attend an HBCU
The actress predicted that her former character, Diane Johnson, would attend an HBCU.
04/14/2025
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
01:17
BET Current: Denzel Washington Defends Broadway’s ‘Othello’ Ticket Prices
As tickets soar past $900, the stage legend claps back at critics and highlights affordable options for fans.
04/30/2025
01:04
BET Current: Michael Ealy to Play Malcolm X in Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’
The ‘Reasonable Doubt’ star joins Michael B. Jordan’s limited series, which will explore the life of the boxing legend both inside and outside the ring.
05/02/2025
01:10
BET Current: Audra McDonald Leads 2025 Tony Awards Nominees with Historic Nomination
See which other Black Broadway icons received nominations ahead of theater’s biggest night.
05/05/2025
01:23
BET Current: BET Awards 2025: Why the BET Awards Still Matter—25 Years Later
It’s not just about trophies. It’s about visibility, ownership, and a stage that still centers Black excellence without asking permission.
05/09/2025
