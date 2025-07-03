BET Current: Lil’ Kim Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Voletta Wallace
03/21/2025
The rapper reflected on her evolving bond with Biggie’s mother.
01:08
BET Current: Disney Cancels 'Tiana' Series
Disney has quietly scrapped its long-awaited ‘Tiana’ series, which was set to continue the story of the beloved princess from The Princess and the Frog.
03/07/2025
01:17
BET Current: Anika Noni Rose Speaks Out After Disney Scraps ‘Tiana’ Series
The original voice of Princess Tiana urged fans to rally behind the upcoming ‘Tiana’ special.
03/13/2025
01:07
BET Current: Dawn Robinson, Former En Vogue Member, Talks Homelessness
The singer says she’s not looking for sympathy but wants to share her journey of resilience and self-discovery.
03/20/2025
