BET Current: Anika Noni Rose Speaks Out After Disney Scraps ‘Tiana’ Series

03/13/2025

The original voice of Princess Tiana urged fans to rally behind the upcoming ‘Tiana’ special.

Disney has quietly scrapped its long-awaited ‘Tiana’ series, which was set to continue the story of the beloved princess from The Princess and the Frog.
03/07/2025
