BET Current: Wendy Williams Tearfully Speaks to Protestors Supporting End to Her Guardianship
04/08/2025
The media personality admitted that she “can't trust a lot of people.”
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:08
BET Current: Disney Cancels 'Tiana' Series
Disney has quietly scrapped its long-awaited ‘Tiana’ series, which was set to continue the story of the beloved princess from The Princess and the Frog.
03/07/2025
01:17
BET Current: Anika Noni Rose Speaks Out After Disney Scraps ‘Tiana’ Series
The original voice of Princess Tiana urged fans to rally behind the upcoming ‘Tiana’ special.
03/13/2025
01:07
BET Current: Dawn Robinson, Former En Vogue Member, Talks Homelessness
The singer says she’s not looking for sympathy but wants to share her journey of resilience and self-discovery.
03/20/2025
01:19
BET Current: Lil’ Kim Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Voletta Wallace
The rapper reflected on her evolving bond with Biggie’s mother.
03/21/2025
01:19
BET Current: Will Smith Names His Top Four ‘Prolific Actors of All Time,’ Including Himself
The Academy Award winner also named three other actors who've gotten the gold.
03/25/2025
01:18
BET Current: Shonda Rhimes Says ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Is ‘Still Traumatized’ by Isaiah Washington Controversy
The actor used a homophobic slur in reference to cast mate Patrick Dempsey, leading to his firing from the hit series.
03/25/2025
01:14
BET Current: Marlon Wayans Talks Possibility of Creating New Family Show
The actor-comedian says it would be “fun” to start a new show similar to ‘In Living Color.’
04/01/2025
01:27
BET Current: Who Was Sarah Baartman? 5 Things to Know About the Woman They Called the ‘Hottentot Venus’
She was exploited, displayed, and dehumanized — but Sarah Baartman’s story is one every generation needs to confront.
04/02/2025
01:28
BET Current: Wendy Williams Tearfully Speaks to Protestors Supporting End to Her Guardianship
The media personality admitted that she “can't trust a lot of people.”
04/08/2025
01:22
BET Current: Ice Cube Inks Deal for Fourth ‘Friday’ Movie
The legendary rapper and filmmaker reunites with Warner Bros. and New Line for the first ‘Friday’ movie in over 20 years.
04/09/2025
01:17
BET Current: 'A Goofy Movie' Director Reflects on Film's Enduring Impact in the Black Community
Kevin Lima, director of the 1995 Disney classic, discusses how the film has become a cultural touchstone, stating it "lives in the DNA" of Black audiences.
04/10/2025
01:01
BET Current: Marsai Martin Thinks Her ‘Black-ish’ Character Would Attend an HBCU
The actress predicted that her former character, Diane Johnson, would attend an HBCU.
04/14/2025
01:25
BET Current: Spike Lee Reveals How Memes Inspired A$AP Rocky’s Casting Opposite Denzel Washington in Upcoming Film
The rapper stars in Lee’s reinterpretation of ‘High and Low.’
04/25/2025
01:36
BET Current: Angel Reese Took the Sportswoman Crown Like a Champion at the BET Awards 2024
The 2024 winner turned every court into a runway—and every game into a movement.
04/30/2025
01:23
BET Current: Denzel Washington Took Home Best Actor at the BET Awards 2024 —Because Of Course He Did
In 2024, Denzel reminded us (again) why he’s in a league of his own.
04/30/2025
00:57
BET Current: Tyla's Breakout Night, Usher's Icon Tribute, and More Unforgettable Moments from BET Awards 2024
From Tyla's globe-conquering win to Lauryn Hill’s surprise return, last year's show delivered iconic performances, emotional tributes, and history-making wins.
04/30/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward56th NAACP Image Awards
BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024