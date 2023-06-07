Fridayy Plays This or That
11/01/2023
Fridayy makes some big picks between his go-to television viewing, his favorite throwback hits, the best caffeinated drink and more in a round of This or That.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
06:38
Ambre Discusses Her Dream CollaborationBET Awards 2023
The New Orleans native has a long list, but there’s one person at the top.
07/06/2023
Interview
01:55
Fridayy Plays This or That
Fridayy makes some big picks between his go-to television viewing, his favorite throwback hits, the best caffeinated drink and more in a round of This or That.
11/01/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Holidays Are Anything but Traditional on The Ms. Pat Show
Get ready for a special grown-ass holiday episode with Ms. Pat and her family as their Christmas plans take some unexpected turns, now streaming on BET+.
11/30/2023
Trailer
04:18
Tyler Perry's Sistas: Best of CalvinTyler Perry's SistasS6
Dive into this collection featuring the best show moments from Tyler Perry's Sistas' resident charmer and mischief-maker, Calvin.
11/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Kingdom Business Season 2 Is Now Streaming on BET+
Watch the Jordan family assemble in the wake of Denita's attack and Julius go after what he's due on Kingdom Business Season 2, now streaming on BET+.
11/16/2023
Trailer
00:30
Court Is in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS1
Ms. Pat brings her signature straight talk and quick wit to the legal system as she and her jury of guest stars handle real-life cases on Ms. Pat Settles It, Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/27/2023