Georgia Sheriff Charged With Groping TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett At Public Function 05/11/2022
Thomas Brown, a former DeKalb County sheriff, says he witnessed Sheriff Kris Coody's "hand go down on her left breast."
Watching
01:05
Tisha Campbell Reclaims Her Maiden Name Immediately After Receiving Her Official Divorce Decree
Campbell and Duane Martin, who were together for more than two decades, finalized their split in Dec. 2020.
05/06/2022
01:11
BET Awards 2022: Powerhouse Entertainer Taraji P. Henson Returns As Host
The 2022 BET Awards return live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26!
05/07/2022
01:20
Brittany Renner Admits That She Ignored 'Red Flags' When Getting Into Relationship With PJ Washington
"Number one was believing in untapped potential that never materialized. It never happened," Renner said.
05/09/2022
01:13
Romeo Miller Reveals Why He Received 'Hate Mail' From Fans After Becoming A Dad: ‘I Have Lost A Lot Of Fans’
"A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them," he explained.
05/09/2022
01:15
La La Anthony Opens Up About Divorce And Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony
La La and the Los Angeles Lakers' baller had been married for 11 years before the actress filed for divorce last summer.
05/09/2022
01:09
Dr. Dre Lost $200 Million From His Apple Beats Deal From Social Media Video, New Book Reveals
The deal was initially said to be $3.2 billion, but a premature announcement breached the confidentiality agreement.
05/09/2022
01:18
Anthony Anderson Graduates From The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts At Howard University
"Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now. It's literally been 30 years in the making," the actor wrote on Instagram.
05/10/2022
01:01
Blac Chyna Under Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman
The alleged victim claims the reality star damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach.
05/10/2022
01:26
Yung Joc Arrested, Charged With Child Abandonment
The rapper addressed the arrest on the Streetz Morning Takeover radio show.
05/10/2022
01:05
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' 5 Fabulous Style Moments With Anderson .Paak
We could all learn a few fashion pointers from the "Fly As Me" singer.
05/10/2022
01:07
05/11/2022
01:00
'Little Women: Atlanta' Ms. Juicy Suffered Stroke, Released From ICU
The 50-year-old "wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," TMZ notes.
05/11/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Will Not Return To TV This Fall
Sherri Shepherd has already signed a deal with Debmar-Mercury, which will have her show airing in Williams' time slots.
05/11/2022
01:02
Common Celebrates His Daughter Graduating Howard University Law School In THREE Years!
"There are no words to describe how proud I am," the Chicago native penned on Instagram.
05/11/2022
01:10
Young Thug's Lyrics May Be Used Against Him In RICO Case
Prosecutors may use lyrics such as: “I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body,” and “I killed his man in front of his momma.”
05/12/2022
01:02
Brittney Griner's Wife Graduates From Law School
Cherelle Griner received her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University, an HBCU.
05/12/2022
01:01
Casanova Pleads Guilty In Racketeering, Conspiracy Case
The Brooklyn rapper admitted to participating in an Aug. 2018 robbery in New York and July 2020 shooting in Florida.
05/13/2022
01:00
BET Awards 2022 'The Prelude:' Fabulous Style Moments With The Weeknd
The "Earned It" singer is one of the most dapper men in Hollywood.
05/13/2022
01:05
Vivica A. Fox Says Kevin Samuels' Death Is "Karma" For Comments About Black Women
"This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He was. I didn't find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African American women consistently," she said.
05/13/2022
01:07
Blac Chyna Says She Is 'Born Again'
She posted a video of her being baptized on Instagram, including "New beginnings" in the caption.
05/13/2022
