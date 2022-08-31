South Dakota Catholic School Demands Black Student Cut Off His Locs To Comply With Dress Code 08/31/2022
The dress code for O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls says boy's hair must be above the collar.
Watching
01:11
South Dakota Catholic School Demands Black Student Cut Off His Locs To Comply With Dress Code
The dress code for O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls says boy's hair must be above the collar.
08/31/2022
01:22
Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Comments
The star guard faced backlash over his offensive video that went viral.
09/13/2022
01:14
City Girls' JT Clapped Back After Being Mistaken For Saweetie
She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against each other.
09/14/2022
01:01
R. Kelly Found Guilty On Multiple Charges Of Sex Crimes
His co-defendants and former associates, Darrell McDavid and former assistant Milton "June" Brown were acquitted of all charges.
09/15/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022