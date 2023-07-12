Study Finds Carcinogens in Popular Braiding Hair Brands
03/05/2025
A shocking new study uncovers harmful chemicals in synthetic braiding hair.
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Ideas For Kids of All Ages
From toddlers to pre-teens and teens, these gifts guarantee hours of fun.
12/07/2023
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Products For The Beauty Lover on Your List
Each of these body-pampering items will leave you (or that special someone) feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
12/07/2023
2023 Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Black-Owned Brands To Shop
From stocking stuffers to smart eyewear and presents that take up major real estate under the tree, these gifts will put a smile on the recipient's face.
12/08/2023
HBweCU: Schoolin’ On A Budget
Investing in yourself doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Here are the HBCUs that won’t break the bank.
12/14/2023
HBweCU: Small But Mighty HBCUs
Large institutions have their benefits, but so do the fun-sized ones. Whether you prefer a large institution or a small one, you can’t go wrong with attending an HBCU. But one thing is for sure, once a school takes up space in your heart, you’ll love it for the rest of your life.
12/14/2023
Ne-Yo Stirs Debate with Views on Polyamory and Boundaries
Ne-Yo’s take on polyamory and setting strict relationship limits sparks controversy and widespread discussion online.
08/23/2024
Keith Lee’s Remarks on D.C. Food Scene Ignite Social Media Debate
Keith Lee’s comments on the D.C. food scene have sparked widespread discussion on social media, leading to a lively debate among food enthusiasts and locals.
08/29/2024
Mase Denies Ozempic Rumors After Revealing 70-Pound Weight Loss
Mase opens up about his weight loss journey and shuts down speculation about Ozempic use.
09/04/2024
50 Cent Opens Up About Celibacy, Shares Why He’s Embracing a New Lifestyle
50 Cent reveals his reasons for choosing celibacy and how it’s impacted his life.
09/06/2024
BET Talks: Earn Your Leisure on Wealth, Culture, and EmpowermentBET TalksS1
Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings share their journey as financial educators and cultural leaders, offering insights on generational wealth and entrepreneurship.
01/08/2025
Tracee Ellis Ross Returns to the Runway in Style at Milan Fashion Week
The actress and fashion icon makes a stunning comeback to the runway, reminding the world why she’s a force in both Hollywood and high fashion.
03/05/2025
2025 NAACP Image Awards: Doechii: Unapologetic, Unstoppable & Unmatched
From game-changing music to boundary-pushing style, Doechii is proving that she’s here to stay.
03/06/2025
BET Current: 10 Black Women Politicians Making Waves In 2025
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Former V.P. Kamala Harris and Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester are on our political radar this year.
03/07/2025
BET Current: Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Gets the Green Light for Season 2
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle series will return this fall with more cooking, home projects, and star-studded guest appearances.
03/12/2025
BET Current: Michelle Obama Reveals Biggest Pet Peeve About Husband Barack Obama
Let's just say the former president may need to work on his timing.
03/14/2025
BET Current: 10 Must-Read Books by Black Women Authors
Your bookshelf should contain reads by Charmaine Wilkerson, Dawnie Walton, Michelle Obama, and Oyinkan Braithwaite.
03/14/2025
BET Current: Nick Cannon Isn’t Ready for a Vasectomy and Isn’t Ruling Out More Kids
The father of 12 acknowledges the procedure is responsible.
03/21/2025
BET Current: Women's History Month: 10 Game-Changing Inventions by Black Women You Need to Know
From home security to medical breakthroughs, these Black women’s inventions continue to shape the world.
03/24/2025
BET Current: Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce
The actress and Kevin Jay Anik have been married for 3 years.
03/25/2025
