Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
11/18/2022
You must look good when all eyes are on you.
Exclusive
04:37
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Family Tree - The Isley Brothers and Alex Isley
The Isley Brothers racked up numerous hits in their heyday and beyond, and their groove genes stay strong with the success of R&B singer Alex Isley, daughter of Ernie Isley.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Charlie Wilson's Road to the Soul Train Awards
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022 spotlights the work of Certified Soul Award nominee Charlie Wilson with a retrospective honoring his career accomplishments so far.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
03:13
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 2
"Soul Train" flashes back to outstanding gospel performances from soulful singers CeCe Winans, Melba Moore and Tarralyn Ramsey.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022DIXSON's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Get to know Best New Artist nominee DIXSON, who is making a splash as a solo artist after working with big names, including Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin and Beyoncé.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
05:14
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Family Tree - Vanessa Williams and Lion Babe
From becoming the first Black Miss America to nabbing multiple Grammys, Vanessa Williams does it all, and daughter Jillian Hervey is carving her own legacy as one-half of Lion Babe.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:30
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022SZA's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Get to know two-time BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee SZA and her career successes, including her triple-platinum debut album "Ctrl," Grammy-winning collaboration with Doja Cat, and more.
11/30/2022
Exclusive
02:17
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Muni Long Shares Holiday Memories with Her Loved Ones
Muni Long joins her friends and family to discuss their holiday traditions as well as the singer's Soul Train Awards 2022 performance in this clip presented by Walmart.
11/30/2022
03:36
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022BET Celebrates #Thriller40 at Soul Train Awards 2022
Michael Jackson's iconic album turns 40 on November 30th.
11/30/2022
01:09
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Must-See Backstage Moments
You never know who or what is happening behind the curtain!
11/30/2022
Exclusive
01:32
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Chaka Khan's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Celebrate the career of two-time BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Chaka Khan, starting with her work in the band Rufus, her solo successes and much more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
04:56
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022What's Really Good? with Deon Cole
BET Soul Train Awards 2022 host Deon Cole gets quizzed on Al Green's 1972 hit "Love and Happiness," Stevie Wonder's 80s hairdo, Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and more.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
03:03
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 3
Revisit memorable performances from Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, and Angie & Debbie, where they brought praise and worship to the "Soul Train" stage.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
01:29
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Mary J. Blige's Road to the Soul Train Awards
Get to know BET Soul Train Awards 2022 nominee Mary J. Blige and her career highs, including the impact of her debut album and many Grammy nominations.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
03:14
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Classic Gospel Performances on "Soul Train," Pt. 1
R&B greats BeBe and CeCe Winans, Merry Clayton and Tramaine Hawkins bring gospel flavor to their "Soul Train" performances in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
11/29/2022
01:42
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett
With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
11/29/2022
Exclusive
06:34
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Ladies Room - Soul Train Awards Edition
Remy Ma chats with Omeretta, Inayah and Lady London about the value of songwriting skills, the evolution of R&B, the gift and curse of social media and their favorite heartbreak songs.
11/28/2022
01:07
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: The Evening's Biggest Winners
These winners put their hearts and souls into their music!
11/28/2022
Performance
08:53
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Morris Day and The Time Perform a Medley
Legend Award honoree Morris Day and The Time perform their hits "Cool," "Jungle Love" and more at the BET Soul Train Awards 2022.
11/26/2022
Highlight
02:19
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Morris Day and The Time Are Honored with the Legend Award
Morris Day and The Time take the BET Soul Train Awards 2022 stage to accept the Legend Award for their incomparable contributions to the musical and cultural landscape.
11/26/2022
