Vanessa Bryant Says She Misses Kobe Bryant, Gets Emotional Receiving Award At Charity Event 11/16/2021
"I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date tonight," she said, accepting the Giving Tree Award at the organization's 10th annual gala.
Watching
01:11
Amber Rose Reveals Exactly Why She's Getting Liposuction To Enhance Her Post-Pregnancy Figure
"I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit,' the model explained on Instagram on Nov. 3.
11/05/2021
01:51
ESPN’s Jay Williams Grills Stephen A. Smith Over COVID Vaccination Consistency Between Kyrie Irving And Aaron Rodgers
Williams' did not hold his tongue on a recent "First Take" episode, where he called out Smith for his drastically different reactions to vaccination controversy.
11/05/2021
01:08
Eve Takes Hiatus From ABC Series 'Queens' Due To Pregnancy
She'll still appear in the majority of the first season, which is airing now, and her character will be set up so she can easily return if there is a second season.
11/08/2021
01:05
Bodybuilding Champion Shawn Rhoden Dead At 46
The former Mr. Olympia reportedly suffered a massive heart attack.
11/08/2021
01:18
Will Smith Reveals Why Jaden Smith Wanted To Be Emancipated At 15 After Movie Flop
"'After Earth' was an abysmal box office and critical failure. And what was worse was that Jaden took the hit," Smith detailed in his new memoir.
11/10/2021
01:16
Stevie J And Faith Evans Are Divorcing After Three Years Of Marriage
In July 2018, the pair tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room, which was a surprise to their friends, family, and fans.
11/10/2021
01:30
Venus Williams Says She And Serena Are 'Each Other's Hero'
The sisters' rise to tennis greatness is depicted in the film 'King Richard' coming to theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.
11/11/2021
01:13
Nazanin Mandi Speaks On 'Real Love' Weeks Following Her Separation From Singer Miguel
Nazanin has not lost hope in finding true love despite the breakup.
11/12/2021
01:54
Faith Evans Is The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Throughout her career, Evans has kept the head-turning hairdos coming.
11/15/2021
01:25
La La Anthony Reveals She Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery In June
In a recent interview, Anthony revealed that the day after Memorial Day, she began feeling lightheaded, and her son said how she didn't look like herself.
11/16/2021
01:21
01:12
Mommy-And-Me! Serena Williams And Her Daughter Olympia Strut Onto The Red Carpet In Custom Catsuits
Plus, see other celebrity moms with their kids.
11/16/2021
01:25
Nick Cannon Talks Holiday Shopping For His Seven Children: 'Holidays Are Scary For Me'
"I literally have to become Santa Claus. Christmas Eve. I jump in my sleigh, and I get to getting across the country," he explained during a recent interview.
11/17/2021
01:11
Remy Ma And Fat Joe Will Guest Host 'The Wendy Williams Show'
The rappers are scheduled to take over during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Wednesday (Nov. 24).
11/17/2021
01:16
Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Get Engaged— Here’s How He Popped The Question With A HUGE Diamond Ring!
The soon-to-be bride recapped the big engagement, which included fireworks!
11/17/2021
01:45
Serena Williams Credits Her Mom For Supporting Family After Dad Quit His Job
"My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped," Serena revealed during a Red Table Talk sit-down.
11/17/2021
01:17
Tamar Braxton Addresses Home Burglary By A Man She Knows: "You Did Not Break Me"
"What your broken a** don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.
11/18/2021
01:20
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Things To Know About This Year’s ‘Best Gospel/Inspirational’ Nominee Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Having been raised in the church and being a pastor, Cobbs Leonard's dedication to her craft is unmatched.
11/18/2021
01:24
Marvel Says They Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman's "Black Panther" Character In MCU
"You will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 universe. We couldn't do it," said Nate Moore, Marvel's VP of Development.
11/18/2021
01:10
PHOTOS: Memphis Police Share Photos Of Two Suspects In Young Dolph's Murder Case
The surveillance photos show two masked individuals armed with guns and aiming at a target; they then fled in a white two-door Mercedes Benz.
11/19/2021
