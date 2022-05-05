'Little Women: Atlanta' Ms. Juicy Suffered Stroke, Released From ICU 05/11/2022
The 50-year-old "wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home," TMZ notes.
SZA Clears Up Who She Was Talking About On 'I Hate U'
"I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love [with] music.. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.
05/05/2022
01:33
Red Table Talk: Cheslie Kryst's Mom Shares Daughter's Heartbreaking Final Message She Received Before Her Death
"First I'm sorry, by the time you get this I won't be alive anymore...," Cheslie wrote in a text to her mom.
05/05/2022
01:05
Brittney Griner Is Being Wrongfully Detained, According To The U.S. Government
Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, "Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home."
05/05/2022
01:05
Tisha Campbell Reclaims Her Maiden Name Immediately After Receiving Her Official Divorce Decree
Campbell and Duane Martin, who were together for more than two decades, finalized their split in Dec. 2020.
05/06/2022
01:20
Brittany Renner Admits That She Ignored 'Red Flags' When Getting Into Relationship With PJ Washington
"Number one was believing in untapped potential that never materialized. It never happened," Renner said.
05/09/2022
01:13
Romeo Miller Reveals Why He Received 'Hate Mail' From Fans After Becoming A Dad: ‘I Have Lost A Lot Of Fans’
"A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them," he explained.
05/09/2022
01:18
Anthony Anderson Graduates From The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts At Howard University
"Words can't begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I'm on right now. It's literally been 30 years in the making," the actor wrote on Instagram.
05/10/2022
01:01
Blac Chyna Under Criminal Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman
The alleged victim claims the reality star damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach.
05/10/2022
01:26
Yung Joc Arrested, Charged With Child Abandonment
The rapper addressed the arrest on the Streetz Morning Takeover radio show.
05/10/2022
01:07
Georgia Sheriff Charged With Groping TV's Judge Glenda Hatchett At Public Function
Thomas Brown, a former DeKalb County sheriff, says he witnessed Sheriff Kris Coody's "hand go down on her left breast."
05/11/2022
01:00
05/11/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams Will Not Return To TV This Fall
Sherri Shepherd has already signed a deal with Debmar-Mercury, which will have her show airing in Williams' time slots.
05/11/2022
01:02
Brittney Griner's Wife Graduates From Law School
Cherelle Griner received her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University, an HBCU.
05/12/2022
01:07
Blac Chyna Says She Is 'Born Again'
She posted a video of her being baptized on Instagram, including "New beginnings" in the caption.
05/13/2022
01:00
‘RHOA’s’ Shereé Whitfield Accused Of Not Paying Her Assistant
In 2018, she was also accused of not paying for a She by Shereé promo shoot, according to The Jasmine Brand.
05/17/2022
01:07
Kevin Samuels' Family Says GoFundMe Page Is Fake, Won't Accept Money
The page, hoping to raise $50,000, also claimed that Samuels "did not have a will or beneficiary" in place.
05/17/2022
01:23
Pastor Jamal Bryant Extends Deepest Condolences And Apologizes To Kevin Samuels' Family
Bryant expressed remorse for commenting on Samuels during a Mother's Day sermon calling him "a weak man."
05/18/2022
01:03
Stephen Curry Earns Degree From Davidson 13 Years After He Left The School
The baller returned to the school to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology.
05/18/2022
01:03
Jessica White Teases 'Special Announcement' With Nick Cannon, Fueling Baby Rumors
Cannon revealed he is releasing his upcoming music project 'Raw&B,' that will answer "whatever questions you have."
05/18/2022
01:06
Travis Scott Donates $1 Million To HBCU Students
"Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out."
05/18/2022
