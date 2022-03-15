Gabrielle Union Shows Up For Black Women In New 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Film 03/18/2022
The award-winning actress speaks to BET.com about the many hairstyles she wore onset and why she leaned into her Blackness for the Disney+ movie.
Watching
01:11
R&B Singer Timmy Thomas Passes Away At 77
He is best known for the 1973 anti-war song, “Why Can’t We Live Together,” which was sampled by Drake on “Hotline Bling.”
03/15/2022
01:04
Women's History Month: Entrepreneur Sharon Chuter Is Shaking Up The Beauty Industry
"I was eight years old when I realized I was different," Chuter tells BET. "And I struggled because I saw the world differently."
03/16/2022
01:15
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora, Passes Away At 37 After Stage 4 Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
The late photographer opened up about his cancer diagnosis in Oct. 2021 when he revealed doctors told him that he had 18 months to live.
03/16/2022
01:12
Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Claim That Bravo Exec Andy Cohen Is 'Racist'
Leakes said she was treated unfairly when she left 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2020.
03/16/2022
01:12
Evelyn Braxton Shares Statement On Daughter Traci Braxton's Passing
"Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy," she captioned her Instagram post.
03/16/2022
01:14
Jussie Smollett Released From Jail During Appeal Process After Serving Only Six Days
Smollett's attorney Nenye Uche took to the actor's Instagram to further explain the decision warning, "we have a long battle ahead of us."
03/17/2022
01:07
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Suggests Evolution Isn't Real Because Apes Still Exist
“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? ... If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” the Trump-backed candidate said.
03/17/2022
01:12
Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For Bullying And Harassment
The rapper has harassed Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and others via the social media app.
03/17/2022
01:31
Young Dolph Autopsy Report Reveals He Was Shot 22 Times
The 'Drip Like Dis' rapper was shot in his left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right shoulder, both arms, and multiple times in his back.
03/17/2022
01:04
Women's History Month: Erica Armstrong Dunbar Brings Authenticity To 'The Gilded Age's' Black Characters
The Rutgers University-New Brunswick historian and professor is co-executive producer of the HBO breakout series.
03/18/2022
03:37
01:27
WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Detention In Russia Extended
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says the baller's detainment in Russia was "targeted and personal."
03/18/2022
01:15
Wendy Williams Provides Updates On Her Mental Health, Says She's Headed Back To Daytime TV
"Keep watching because I'm going to be back on the Wendy Show bigger and brighter than ever," she told Good Morning America.
03/18/2022
01:39
Omarosa Ordered To Pay More Than $60,000 In Trump Ethics Case
In 2019, the Trump Justice Department sued Manigault Newman for failing to file a legally required disclosure report after the administration fired her.
03/18/2022
01:11
'Storage Wars' Star Returns Olympic Legend Florence Griffith Joyner's Memorabilia To Her Husband
The collection included rare photos, her Olympic jacket, autographed Flo-Jo Barbie dolls and track shoes, and a weight belt.
03/21/2022
01:07
Ashanti Becomes First Black Female Artist Co-Founder Of A Web3 Company
A Web3 company is essentially the next level of the internet, where users have the chance to become shareholders of decentralized data.
03/21/2022
01:32
D.L. Hughley Fires Back at Kanye West With An Assist From Steve Harvey
"Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man," the comedian tweeted.
03/21/2022
01:22
Kandi Burruss To Leave 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' If Phaedra Parks Returns
"I just don't think that she and I need to interact," the singer stated during a recent interview, saying the situation is "not fixable."
03/22/2022
01:28
Will Smith Increased Salaries Of 'King Richard' Cast After Aunjanue Ellis Wrote Him A Letter
"After you get the job, the fight is not over. You know you have to fight for equal pay," Ellis revealed during a recent interview.
03/22/2022
01:17
'Shark Tank's' Daymond John Calls March Madness 'Modern-Day Slavery'
"I think this is modern-day slavery, and they're just giving them a little bit of a crumb," the FUBU co-founder told TMZ.
03/22/2022
