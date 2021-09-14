Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Give Fans A Tour Of Their Cliffside Mansion Overlooking The Pacific Ocean! 11/04/2021
Highlights of the cliffside mansion include floor-to-ceiling glass, grand walkways, courtyards, floating staircases, an infinity pool, and more than 1,000 pieces of artwork.
Watching
01:07
MET GALA 2021: Best Couples Fashion Moments
See how celebrities interpreted the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme.
09/14/2021
01:02
Chad Johnson and Fiancée Dressed Up For Date Night And Other Celeb Couples Who Coordinated Their Outfits
A couple that slays together, stays together!
10/08/2021
01:04
Strut! These Ladies Wowed Us With Sultry Stilettos On The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet
You betta work, Queens!
10/22/2021
01:10
Ciara's New Eye Color Beautifully Compliments Her Pricey Diamonds By Bulgari
Plus, more of Ciara's most fashionable moments!
10/25/2021
01:09
'Insecure' Season 5 Weekly Fashion Round-Up: See Our Favorite Looks From The Premiere Episode
Issa, Molly, Tiffany, and Kelli are styling on TV!
10/25/2021
01:03
Nails On Fleek! These Flawless Manicures Wowed Us At The Soul Train Awards
If you're a self-proclaimed nail enthusiast, then you'll love this list!
10/26/2021
01:11
Third Trimester! Kash Doll Shares New Photos Of Her Growing Baby Bump In The Bahamas
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
10/26/2021
03:21
Breast Cancer Awareness: Screening, Risk Factors, Signs, Diagnosis
Breast cancer can impact your life no matter who you are. These tips can help you to advocate for yourself.
10/28/2021
01:09
Family Goals! Pharrell Williams Shares Cool Photos Of His Wife And Son Rocket On Their Trip To Egypt
We love these celebrity We love these celebrity vacation moments!vacation moments!
10/29/2021
01:11
Naturi Naughton Reminds Fans She's Engaged With A Look At Her Lovely Diamond Engagement Ring!
Plus, see other celebrity engagement rings.
11/03/2021
01:31
01:13
Jodie Turner-Smith And Husband, Joshua Jackson Showcase Marital Bliss In Their New J.Crew Holiday Ad
Plus, more of her incredible style over the years.
11/04/2021
02:12
Love, Peace & Style: OutKast Blurs The Line Between Music And Fashion
Hey, Ya! Revisit some of OutKast's most memorable looks.
11/18/2021
