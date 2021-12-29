Sistas 100th Episode: Then & Now-Zac and Karen
12/14/2022
Highlight of scenes from Season 1 through Season 5 showing how we were introduced to our Sistas Cast and where they are now, leading up to the 100th episode
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:08
Congratulations! 'Sistas' Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Are Engaged
"This is definitely the best Christmas I've ever had. I get to share my life with my soul mate," Smith blushed on Instagram.
12/29/2021
01:12
50 Cent Has Top Three TV Shows For Black Households
BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘The Oval’ round out the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable series.
01/11/2022
02:01
Road To NAACP Image Awards: KJ Smith
Lexus and BET Digital highlights KJ Smith and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/25/2022
01:08
Millennial Love Stories: KJ Smith And Skyh Black On Doing Love Their Way
The lovebirds met while filming "Tyler Perry's Sistas."
04/29/2022
Exclusive
02:15
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Anthony Dalton II
Anthony Dalton II discusses Calvin's surprising encounter with Que at the end of Season 4 and imagines how his character could've gotten his groove back on an impulsive tropical getaway.
10/20/2022
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Trinity Whiteside
Preston ultimately gives up on love at the end of Season 4, but Trinity Whiteside has other ideas on how things could have played out with his character on Sistas.
10/21/2022
Exclusive
01:34
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Mignon
Season 4 of Sistas ends with Preston arriving at Danni's workplace to declare his love, but Mignon dreams up a more idyllic, tranquil setting for the couple to have a serious heart-to-heart.
10/24/2022
Exclusive
03:22
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Kevin Walton
Kevin Walton weighs in with his own alternate ending for Aaron on Season 4 and how he would step in and play superhero to make things a little better for Karen and Gary.
10/25/2022
Exclusive
02:00
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 Alternate Endings with Crystal Hayslett
Crystal Hayslett recaps how Fatima and Zac's storyline ended on Season 4 of Sistas, then paints her own fairy-tale conclusion of their happily ever after.
10/26/2022
Exclusive
01:58
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 My Favorite Sistas Scene - Brian Jordan Jr.
Brian Jordan Jr. pays tribute to an infamous reality TV moment turned meme as he describes the Season 4 moment when Maurice kicks out unwelcome houseguest Que in spectacular fashion.
11/11/2022
03:42
WATCH: ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas' Cast Celebrate Their 100th Episode
In this heartfelt clip, the cast reflected on their major achievement!
12/07/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 Tyler Perry's Sistas Is Back and Everything's on the Line
The pressure has never been higher on Tyler Perry's Sistas, returning with all-new episodes starting January 4 at 9/8c.
12/22/2022
Trailer
00:30
Gospel Gets a Shake-Up on Kingdom Business
The world of gospel music is anything but saintly when veteran singer Denita Jordan faces a new rival -- a golden-voiced exotic dancer -- on Kingdom Business, premiering January 4 at 10/9c.
12/22/2022
Trailer
01:02
Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now
Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022