Ice Spice Plays This or That
12/20/2022
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice plays a round of This or That, where she talks the benefits of big parties and how her natural hair doesn't stop her from enjoying wigs.
Exclusive
01:17
Tone Stith Plays The Last
Tone Stith reveals what makes him feel empowered each day and shares the last song he listened to, the most recent moment he felt afraid, which musicians he last texted and more.
03/16/2022
Exclusive
00:28
Tone Stith Sounds Off in This or That
BET Amplified Artist of the Month Tone Stith reveals his honest opinions on food, fashion and making music in a fast-paced game of This or That.
03/18/2022
Interview
01:27
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Babyface Ray
Babyface Ray defines his genre as truthful "reality rap," describes his perfect day off, shares a secret his fans don't know about him and sets his 2027 goals.
04/19/2022
Exclusive
01:21
Babyface Ray Plays This or That
In a round of This or That, BET Amplified artist and self-proclaimed movie buff Babyface Ray gives fans the 411 on his faves, from FaceTime calls to in-store shopping and more.
04/20/2022
Exclusive
03:08
Doechii Talks Musical Inspirations, Future Plans and More
Doechii discusses her artistic inspirations and dream collaborators, her eclectic blend of genres, how she spends her free time, career aspirations, creative process and more.
07/13/2022
Exclusive
01:16
Doechii Plays This or That
Tampa rapper and self-proclaimed "Swamp Princess" Doechii weighs in on her preferences when it comes to shopping, entertainment, fashion and more in a game of This or That.
07/15/2022
Exclusive
01:26
Doechii Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist Doechii reveals the last album she considered a classic, the last time she felt empowered, the last time she was afraid and the last text she sent.
07/15/2022
Exclusive
01:03
Young Stunna Plays This or That
South African singer Young Stunna takes over BET Amplified for the month to share why he prefers emotional recording sessions, summer styles and small gatherings.
08/03/2022
Exclusive
01:48
Young Stunna Plays The Last
Rapper Young Stunna shares his thoughts on modern classic albums and reveals the most recent movie he watched, last song he listened to, last text he sent and more.
08/03/2022
Exclusive
04:33
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Young Stunna
Young Stunna discusses his musical inspirations, reveals his side career as a designer and stylist and muses on his creative process.
08/04/2022
Exclusive
02:28
GloRilla Plays This or That
Memphis rapper GloRilla explains why she prefers shopping online, recording in the studio, binge-watching TV shows, wearing winter clothes, dining in and more.
11/07/2022
Exclusive
01:31
GloRilla Plays The Last
GloRilla reveals the last album she called a classic, the last time she felt empowered and the heartfelt contents of the last text she sent.
11/07/2022
Exclusive
02:38
DIXSON Plays The Last
BET Amplified artist DIXSON reveals the last album he considered a classic, discusses the last time he felt empowered and gets very personal talking about the last time he was afraid.
11/21/2022
Exclusive
02:52
DIXSON Plays This or That
R&B singer-songwriter DIXSON shares why he chooses recording over performing, how online shopping versus in-store speaks his love language and why he prefers TV shows over movies.
11/22/2022
Exclusive
01:08
Ice Spice Plays The Last
Viral sensation Ice Spice shares the last album she streamed by Azealia Banks, the last time she felt empowered in her career and the last text she sent.
12/16/2022
Interview
03:26
Get to Know BET Amplified Artist of the Month Ice Spice
Rapper Ice Spice talks about how she created her viral debut "Munch (Feelin' U)," her early inspirations, where she sees herself in 10 years and more.
12/20/2022
Exclusive
02:24
